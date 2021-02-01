Former B.C. firefighter turned actor in hopes of a new wheelchair





VANCOUVER – Mark Stockbrocks has always dreamed of becoming a firefighter. He trained hard and got in shape. But just two weeks before starting his new career, at the age of 31, he suffered a stroke. After coming out of the coma, Stockbrocks discovered he was now triplegic: paralyzed in three limbs. I still have a working arm, so that’s really my grace, and I can speak, Stockbrocks said in an interview with CTV News Vancouver. Doctors told me it was impossible to walk again but I did my best for about 5-6 years. These efforts were unsuccessful. Srockbrocks is now bound to his wheelchair, but determined to continue living his life to the fullest. He is an accessibility advocate, who is launching a movement called Go to stickers to highlight whether companies need to improve. He’s also an actor. I did a lot of background and recently, working with a few other actors, we did a short where I played a security guard in a wheelchair, of all things, he said. The next project he’s working on is a wheelchair adventure show. Stockbrocks can speak at least eight languages ​​and wants to show that his mobility won’t hold him back. The idea is to put on a travel show for people with physical and visual impairments, just to show that you can still do it if you have the right support and do the right planning, he said. . But for now, Stockbrocks needs a new wheelchair. At 64, he says his current one is too small and he feels like he’s in a hurry. It also often breaks down, leaving Stockbrocks tied to its bed until it can be fixed. He hopes for a Permobil VS wheelchair, which allows users to move around in an almost standing position. Hes launched a GoFundMe page hoping to raise $ 40,000 to buy it. Its other goal is to improve the accessibility of film sets in British Columbia. Stockbrocks says that once the initial fundraising goal is met, he and his agent will use any extra money to modernize a van that can carry actors with disabilities. Were trying to get it on sets more and more often and make it more accessible, but there are so many threads and everything, said Brandi England, an agent at Ignite Artists. We want to make it accessible with a driver so that any actor in Vancouver, not just Ignite, can get on and make their dreams come true. Stockbrocks firmly believes in doing whatever it takes. There really are no limits, only the ones you set for yourself, he says.







