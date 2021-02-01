MGM to Make Chaos Wall Street Movie on GameStop Stock – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: After one of the craziest weeks in Wall Street history, Hollywood already has its gaze on the wild story with a familiar face seeking to tell it. Sources tell Deadline that as a result of a competitive situation, MGM acquired the book proposal The antisocial network by New York Times bestselling author Ben Mezrich, who tells one of the biggest stories of the year, about a motley group of amateur investors, gamers and internet trolls who brought Wall Street to its knees. Even though the story is barely a week old, insiders say Mezrich and his representatives agreed to the proposal on the market at the end of the week and that by Friday evening MGM quickly acquired the rights.

The project brings together MGM’s Michael DeLuca with Mezrich, author of Accidental billionaires: the founding of Facebook, a story of sex, money, genius and betrayal, which was adapted into an Oscar winner Social network that DeLuca produced.

This latest story seems to be right in Mezrich’s aisle and started when a group of ragged investors from the Reddit page called. Paris on Wall Street came together to put pressure on at least two hedge funds that had bet Gamestop shares would drop. hedge funds had bypassed GameStop’s stock, betting its stock was doomed to further decline, these Reddit-led amateur investors began to push the other way, buying stocks and stock options . This has resulted in an increase in the market value of GameStop of over 1,700% since December. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the market value increased by more than $ 10 billion.

The fun didn’t end there as more and more newcomers to the stock market started looking into other stocks deemed outdated or very low like Nokia and AMC to try and do the same, which caused a major controversy when the RobinHood trading app started placing restrictions on certain stocks.

It’s unclear where Mezrich’s story begins and ends, but it’s certainly as timely a story as it gets and it’s clearly something Hollywood was happy to put its teeth on so early.

Ryder Picture Company (RPC) Oscar nominee Aaron Ryder, who recently signed a first look deal with MGM, will produce. Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss will be executive producers through their production banner Winklevoss Pictures. The project is known to be a priority for DeLuca and Pamela Abdy of MGM. Johnny Pariseau will oversee the studio. The book is expected to be auctioned off with publishers in February.

Mezrich has written over 20 books, with over six million copies sold. His books, including Bringing Down the House: The Story of Six MIT Students Who Took Vegas For Millions , who spent sixty-three weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and was adapted for screen with the film 21. Accidental billionaires: the founding of Facebook, a story of sex, money, genius and betrayal spent eighteen weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and appeared on bestseller lists in more than a dozen countries. Mezrich and Aaron Sorkin share a Scripter Award for Best Adapted Scenario for film adaptation Social network. Mezrich is the only non-fiction writer to have opened two No.1 adaptations at the box office. His book Bitcoin billionaires was an international bestseller and is in the process of being made into a movie, as is The midnight turn , a short story that was originally published in serialized form by The Boston Globe and will be released by Grand Central in January 2022. Feature rights have been acquired by Amblin Partners.

Oscar-nominated Ryder is a prolific producer, with projects including Denis Villeneuve Arrival, with Amy Adams; Lisa Joy’s Reminiscence with Hugh Jackman (now in post-production for Warner Bros.); the critically acclaimed Pieces of a woman with Vanessa Kirby for Netflix, The good house for Amblin Pictures, and Doggy style with Tom Hanks for Apple. He is currently posted to The perfect little things card for Amazon Studios and is currently in production in Montreal on Damian Szifron’s Misanthrope with Shailene Woodley, which he produces for FilmNation Entertainment. As a founding member of FilmNation, Ryder has been instrumental in the company’s creative direction and enduring success, producing over a dozen films, including: Arrival; Jeff Nichols’ Mud; and The founder, directed by John Lee Hancock and starring Michael Keaton. Ryder’s collaboration with Christopher Nolan runs deep, having produced Prestige with Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale and executive producer Memento with Guy Pearce, who was nominated for two Oscars.

CAA stands for Mezrich’s book.