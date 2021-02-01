Arlo Parks: Collapsed in Sunbeams Album Review

After releasing her first single Cola in 2018, London poet Arlo Parks, 20, has gained approval from virtually every taste maker possible. Michelle obama put it on a playlist; Hayley Wililams almost included her as the tour opener, and Phoebe Bridgers covered Radioheads Fake Plastic Trees with Parks on piano and harmonies. While preparing her debut album, Parks collaborated with festival favorites Glass Animals and R&B newcomers MICHELLE. It’s not hard to see why she has so much support; The writing of Parks songs is affectionate and friendly, never tiring too much, always cool and collected. Almost every song has a comforting message on the opening, she sings, You shouldn’t be afraid to cry in front of me, while Hope’s chorus goes, You’re not alone / As you believe, on a light trip-hop. In a void, any of these songs are charming, but on Collapsed in the rays of the sun, they all merge into a pleasant sort of monotony.

As a songwriter, Parks uses pop culture references and proper names as abbreviations to define scenes, in hopes of building a complete world in which people can immerse themselves. It is often endearing; the pre-album single Cola mentioned Gerard Way, and Id’s awkwardness licks the grief off your lips / You Make Your Eyes Like Robert Smith on Black Dog makes the song more intimate. In many cases, these immersion attempts become so repetitive that they ironically serve as distractions. There are so many names Charlie, Caroline, Milliet that it’s hard to keep track of, and there are so many references and affirmation words that it’s hard to remember who said what to whom. It doesn’t help that songs like Hurt (Charlie’s) are aimless skits about characters without a goal, where the point is that references and platitudes are worthless.

Parks’ eclectic influences show up in his lyrics (Thom Yorke, Nujabes, and Jai Paul all have names), but not his music. Whether the producer is Paul Epworth or the usual collaborator Gianluca Buccellati, everything seems too sweet. Every other song has a dry drum kit with atmospheric vinyl cracks and floating keyboards. Even moments that change things seem undercooked: Just Go is an extremely light disco, while Porta 400 opens with a sample of strings that almost immediately disappears into the mix. For Violet’s distorted bass seems to lead to something darker, worthy of the Massive Attack on Parks playlist, but within 45 seconds, Parks is back to cuteness: Wait / You know when college starts up again, you will succeed!

Violet is one of the few moments where the heartwarming atmosphere begins to crack and hints at a more convincing album actively at war with its own themes. The breakthrough Dog represents helping someone through a mental health crisis (at least I know you’re trying / but that’s what makes him terrifying), but on Violet, she gives up on helping, instead of repeating, nothing changes and I can’t do that, I can’t do that. The best songs completely reverse the formula, finding universality in specific themes instead of dressing universal themes with specific imagery. The first single Eugene adds a layer of complexity and heartbreak to a traditional pop subject matter: Parks’ character falls for a straight girl, a painful variation on unrequited love where reciprocity is inherently impossible. On green eyes, love is reciprocal, but ends after two months in fear of homophobic attacks. When Parks inevitably offers platitude, you have to trust what you feel inside and shine, there are real stakes in making those lines meaningful.

The repeated listening again reveals the weight that the production and the melodies lack: when she defends herself on the penultimate Bluish track, there are few references to pop culture or proper names, just simple and effective lines. like never had the chance to miss you and please let me out of you. Sunlight could use more of this deductible. Otherwise, it’s easy to imagine someone walking into a cafe, nodding at the supporting chorus floating over the speakers, never thinking about it again.

Buy: Brutal trade

(Pitchfork earns a commission on purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Catch up every Saturday with 10 of our top rated albums of the week. Subscribe to the 10 to Hear newsletter Here.