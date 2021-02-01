Iwj is Disney’s new sci-fi fantasy set in Africa

During Disney Investor Day, we learned that a number of exciting projects are expected to launch over the next few years. One of these projects includes a brand new animated series: Iwj.

The show is called the “first collaboration of its kind” between Walt Disney Animation Studios and the pan-African entertainment company, Kugali Media.

The word ‘Iwj’ in the Yoruba language roughly translates to ‘the future’, and according to Jennifer Lee, Creative Director of Walt Disney Animation Studios, the series is set in Lagos, Nigeria, steeped in the world. science fiction. . She also said the series will explore “deep themes of class, innocence and challenging the status quo.”

Lee explained that she first learned of Kugali Media’s existence after seeing an article about a group of storytellers and performers from Nigeria and Uganda. The play in question was from the BBC, entitled “Pan-African comic hoping to kick Disney’s ass. Once she watched the video, she became intrigued and said their storytelling skills blew them away at Disney.

“Their dream was to present to the world African stories created by African artists through comics and animation, showcasing the diversity of cultures, history and voices across the continent” said. “I’m proud to announce a first-of-its-kind collaboration, as Kugali and Disney Animation team up to bring their original long series to Disney +.”

In addition to the announcement, Disney released the first concept art in the series, which gives a glimpse into the futuristic world that we’re about to discover.

Photo via: Walt Disney Animation Studios

Disney and the future of Afro-centric content

While the Iwj The collaboration with Kugali Media marks a first for Disney, not the company’s first venture with an African entertainment company.

Last September, Disney announced it would partner with FilmOne Entertainment, a Nigerian production and distribution company, to market its new versions in parts of English-speaking Africa. This made FilmOne the sole distributor of Disney films in Nigeria, Liberia and Ghana.

Shola Thompson, a Nigeria-based film consultant, called the deal “huge” because it means Disney is paying attention; their presence could also provide more opportunities for collaboration in the film industry, with investors able to focus more on the African film industry.

Disney has leaned into Afro-centric content with films like Queen of Katwe and the world of Wakanda in Black Panther; they’re even working on a movie with an emphasis on an African princess, Sad, which was revealed in 2018. Hopefully Iwj, this will open up even more opportunities and possibilities for the company to further express African culture.

About Kugali Media

The founders of Kugali MediaTolu Olowofoyeku, Ziki Nelson and Hamid Ibrahim created the company in 2017.

According to their website, Kugali uses animation, art, virtual / augmented reality and deeply authentic storytelling to present African stories and bring them to the world. Plus, they say their stories respect Africa’s history, embrace its present and imagine its future.

In the BBC video, Olowofoyeku explained that most of what people will find about Africa is told by non-Africans; he said it was important to them that Africans tell their own stories.

Although Ibrahim was the one to say that the company would “kick Disney’s ass” in Africa, he added that he hopes to grow big enough that their characters are recognized both in Africa and around the world. .

Additionally, Nelson believes that there is a “cultural revolution” going on, where people are hungry for content from other sources; he also thinks it is an opportunity for them to get acquainted with African cultures by connecting with these characters, which gives them the ability to better understand people around the world.

Iwj will premiere on Disney + in 2022.