Master actor Vijay Sethupathi to star in major Bollywood films with Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Vikrant Massey

Southern superstar Vijay Sethupathi grabbed eyeballs with his latest stint in Master. The Vijays class acts inMasterhas added a lot to his fan base. The actor has previously shown impeccable acting abilities and versatile skills inSuper DeluxeandVikram Vedha. Now he's ready to make his Bollywood debut. Reports suggest that Vijays' first Bollywood project will be Mumbaikar. The film is directed by ace filmmaker Santosh Sivan and will also star actor Vikrant Massey. Mumbaikar is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil action thriller, Maanagaram.

Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in Sriram Raghavans' upcoming thriller starring Katrina Kaif. The 90-minute film will be shot in Pune on a start-to-finish schedule. Additionally, speculation is looming that the Talent Pool has been tapped to play a pivotal role in Raj & DK's upcoming web series. The untitled series will also star Shahid Kapoor. This project will mark Vijays' foray into the OTT space.

On January 16, Vijay Sethupathi announced his upcoming Bollywood film titled Gandhi talks, directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar. The creative producer of Gandhi Talks is Divay Dhamija. In fact, Vijay even shared the poster for the movie’s first look on social media. Directed by Kishor Pandurang “Belekar”, Gandhi Talks happens to be a silent film and comes with a slogan of Celebrate the Silent Era again. Sharing the poster, Vijay wrote: “Sometimes the silence is so loud”. On the occasion of my birthday. I am announcing the poster for my new film. I’m ready for a new challenge and a fresh start with silent movie #GANDHITALKS Need your love and blessings.

In Master, Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of Bhavani. In an exclusive interview with India.com, he said that director Lokesh Kanagaraj is his younger brother and that he trusts him so much that he didn’t read the story of the film before going on set. The film crossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide and is now available on Amazon Prime Video.