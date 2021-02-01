Entertainment
Master actor Vijay Sethupathi to star in major Bollywood films with Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Vikrant Massey
Southern superstar Vijay Sethupathi grabbed eyeballs with his latest stint in Master. The Vijays class acts inMasterhas added a lot to his fan base. The actor has previously shown impeccable acting abilities and versatile skills inSuper DeluxeandVikram Vedha. Now he’s ready to make his Bollywood debut. Reports suggest that Vijays’ first Bollywood project will be Mumbaikar. The film is directed by ace filmmaker Santosh Sivan and will also star actor Vikrant Massey. Mumbaikar is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil action thriller, Maanagaram. Read also – Exclusive | Vijay Sethupathi on working with Lokesh Kanagaraj in Master: He’s Like a Younger Brother
Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in Sriram Raghavans’ upcoming thriller starring Katrina Kaif. The 90-minute film will be shot in Pune on a start-to-finish schedule. Additionally, speculation is looming that the Talent Pool has been tapped to play a pivotal role in Raj & DK’s upcoming web series. The untitled series will also star Shahid Kapoor. This project will mark Vijays’ foray into the OTT space. Also Read – Master Box Office Week 3: Thalapathy Vijay Roars Again With 100% Occupancy In Theaters Now
Also Read – KGF 2 Mint Rs 500 Crore Worldwide? A detailed box office analysis of Yash’s film
On January 16, Vijay Sethupathi announced his upcoming Bollywood film titled Gandhi talks, directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar. The creative producer of Gandhi Talks is Divay Dhamija. In fact, Vijay even shared the poster for the movie’s first look on social media. Directed by Kishor Pandurang “Belekar”, Gandhi Talks happens to be a silent film and comes with a slogan of Celebrate the Silent Era again. Sharing the poster, Vijay wrote: “Sometimes the silence is so loud”. On the occasion of my birthday. I am announcing the poster for my new film. I’m ready for a new challenge and a fresh start with silent movie #GANDHITALKS Need your love and blessings.
In Master, Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of Bhavani. In an exclusive interview with India.com, he said that director Lokesh Kanagaraj is his younger brother and that he trusts him so much that he didn’t read the story of the film before going on set. The film crossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide and is now available on Amazon Prime Video.
$(document).ready(function(){ $('#commentbtn').on("click",function(){ (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1&appId=178196885542208"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));
$(".cmntbox").toggle();
});
});
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]