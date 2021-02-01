Outlander actor Steven Cree shows off his naked ambition … on Zoom call





Outlander actor Steven Cree’s wife was recently in conversation with Zoom. “I had no idea,” says Steven, “and I stepped into the background, completely naked, fresh out of the shower.

Steven should look on the bright side. After all, most actors are desperate for that special role that really reveals their hidden talents.

Close your eyes sideways It has been a troubling time for the nation as we are deprived of these exotic pleasures of public transportation, office work, and window shopping. Some bewildered people also found the nights to become a whirlwind, as they struggled to cope with insomnia. “They should be looking on the bright side,” says Glasgow-based theater manager Robert C. Kelly. “There are only six more sleeping on Christmas.” Glass half full guy MANY years ago Ian Noble of Carstairs Village worked with a sales manager called Sidney who was fond of half a bottle of hard stuff. Unfortunately, he was admitted to hospital following a heart attack. A few weeks later, Ian and a few colleagues were in the room enjoying their usual lunch at the bar – two pints and a packet of crisps – when in Sidney. He began to order a large whiskey, which he swallowed quickly. He was immediately followed by another. And another. After skipping his fourth, a worried Ian suggested to the thirsty sales manager that he might be drinking a little too much. Madly, Sidney pulled his hospital discharge letter out of his pocket and pointed to the ambiguous optimistic advice it contained, which said, “A little refreshment is allowed.” Insecure password The world is increasingly run by computers that contain large amounts of our personal information. To protect this top secret information from prying eyes, we are often asked to design password security questions. Reader Calum Sedgman, who is experiencing some boredom right now, imagined nihilistic questions about password security based on his mood … 1) In which wet lane did you lose your childhood wonder for the first time? 2) When did you first stop trying? Highland Hardman WE continue to provide alternate meanings for well-known places. Reader Jim Morrison suggests: Ardlui = a mafia executor. Train of thought FOOTBALL broadcaster Jim Spence believes Aberdeen made the right choice in securing a deal for forward Fraser Hornby. “It’s good to see the Dons signed Hornby,” said Jim. “It will put them back on the right track. It will be full steam ahead now. A bad spell Marc Oliver, FRUSTRATED reader, says: “AutoCorrect has become my worst enema.”







