‘CODA’ filmmaker, actors on the representation of deaf culture in Hollywood

“CODA” is a film about a hearing girl in a deaf family, and filmmaker Sian Heder and the stars of the film are hoping this film will open the door to a greater portrayal of deaf culture on screen.

“The real problem we have is that these stories are told so rarely that when they are there is this pressure to be everything to everyone and to represent all aspects of that experience. And I hope that by telling this story more stories will be told, ”Heder told Beatrice Verhoeven at TheWrap’s Sundance Virtual Studio presented by NFP and National Geographic. “I just hope that this film opens the door to representation and that we can invite people to tell these stories so that we can have 100 films about the deaf experience.”

“CODA”, which means “child of a deaf adult,” follows Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones) and her deaf parents (played by Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur), as well as her deaf brother (played by Daniel Durant), all from who have control over the family’s troubled fishing business. Heder’s deaf characters are played by deaf actors.

Also read: ‘CODA’ Sells Apple for Record $ 25 Million After Sundance Auction War

Durant, through performer Heather Rossi, who also signed on for all of the audition attendees, added that there is a range of Deaf actors and writers who would like to see more opportunities for them on big and small screens.

“For Hollywood to think, ‘We have to pick deaf people for this role,’ just look at the talent!” he said. “Hollywood needs to see this [movie] for example.”

Kotsur, through performer Josh Steckel, thanked the filmmaker for the opportunity to play “a deaf male character” and said everyone should see and hear this film.

“You can write it because the character is deaf or you can write it and the character just happens to be deaf,” he said of Hollywood roles for the deaf. “There are two different intentions here.”

“I think what Troy just said is important,” said Eugenio Derbez, who plays an unexcused music teacher. “I talk about diversity because I’m Latino and we always talk about it; every time they call a Latino for a movie because they need a gardener or a drug lord and we always say, “Why?”

Also read: 14 Hottest Sundance Movies Of 2021, From Questlove’s ‘Summer Of Soul’ To Rebecca Hall’s ‘Passing’ (Photos)

Matlin, through performer Jack Jason, added that she would like to see “a greater portrayal of actors who happen to be deaf, who are actors who wear a movie or TV series, being the star of series rather than being relegated to Context. “

Based on the French film “The Blier Family”, the “CODA” screenplay is powerful – a screenplay Jones knew had to be a part of as soon as she read it. She learned American Sign Language for nine months and studied between takes while filming another project.

“I remember thinking that whoever plays Ruby is an incredibly lucky girl because it’s such a beautiful script, and I don’t think roles like this come up very often,” she says. “The opportunity to learn sign language, sing, work on a fishing boat and be a fisherwoman – I read the script and fell in love with it.

Matlin added, “I love that he incorporates Deaf culture, American Sign Language, working with Deaf actors and then working with actors, who I didn’t know at the time who would be in the movie and would learn sign language. ”

“CODA” sold to Apple on Saturday for a record $ 25 million.

Watch the video above.

TheWrap’s SundanceVirtual Studio is sponsored by NFP and National Geographic.