Daily update: February 1, 2021

The timing of the stock itself affecting investment in stocks is more than just a situational phenomenon. The short crunch that has skyrocketed the shares of struggling companies, namely brick-and-mortar video game retailer GameStop and movie theater group AMC Entertainment, could permanently change risk management and shatter it. that many see as a market bubble.

“The GameStop phenomenon will forever change the way we think about short selling,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, told S&P Global Market Intelligence. “The future of short selling will have to respect the power of the retail trader and realize that having a strong fundamental argument against is not a sufficient reason to sell short … Short sellers have thrived in the past by exposing fraud or identifying grossly unwarranted ratings, but now they’ll have to be clear about their thresholds for how much pain they can take if another GameStop-like incident occurs. “

A short squeeze occurs when short sellers who bet on stocks they believe will decline rush to cover their positions when the price rises instead, which ultimately pushes the stocks even higher.

Despite restrictions on volatile trades put in place last week by Robinhood Markets and other commission-free brokerage houses, retail investors in the Reddit “WallStreetBets” community have pushed GameStop shares up 400% week after week. to close Friday at $ 325. Their coordinated efforts to raise the company’s stock price resulted in Melvin Capital suffering a 53% asset loss of $ 4.5 billion, according to reports in the Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, CNBC and other media citing sources close to the company’s results. Individual investors have targeted the hedge fund for what they called unfair market advantages after disclosing its short position in the video game retailer.

AMC has experienced similar volatility due to social media interest. The company’s stock enjoyed a 525% gain in January, wiping out all of its 2020 losses, due to a short squeeze initiated by the “WallStreetBets” community and other retail investors. However, the fundamentals of the theater chain present a complicated picture: While not on the verge of bankruptcy, such a result is not out of place for AMC, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Many market watchers perceive the stock prices of GameStop and AMC, both of which suffered during the retail pandemic crisis, as annoying overvaluations.

“The stock markets are meant to be credible value markets with some speculation,” Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at National Alliance Securities, said in a Jan. 29 memo, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. “This is uncontrollable and will end badly for equity investment.”

Robinhood’s restrictions on transactions have sparked outrage from retail investors, regulators and policymakers.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission warned on Friday that it will “closely examine actions taken by regulated entities that could disadvantage investors or unduly hamper their ability to trade certain securities.” The securities regulator also expressed concern over the broader implications of the situation, noting that “the extreme volatility of stock prices has the potential to expose investors to rapid and serious losses and undermine the market confidence ”.

“You can’t do this in the middle of a business cycle,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, in an interview with CNN regarding Robinhood’s trade restrictions. “It’s not about protecting people from bad trades. It’s about keeping the playing field level. “

Robinhood announced on Sunday that it would continue to restrict investor trading in stocks which have been swept away by the frenzy of short-term pressure, but has reduced its list of restricted companies from 50 to eight, including GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry and Nokia. Retail investors on the platform will only be allowed to buy a limited number of shares and option contracts in such companies, and will not be able to open new positions if their holdings exceed these amounts, as of ‘today. “These limits can be subject to change throughout the day,” Robinhood said.

Robinhood and other big brokers including TD Ameritrade, Charles Schwab and Interactive Brokers Group, who have placed restrictions on stocks even, said they did so to manage their own risk and protect their businesses from loss. financial while reducing market volatility. “We are very concerned about the financial viability of intermediaries,” such as small brokers and clearing houses, Interactive Brokers President Thomas Peterffy told S&P Global Market Intelligence. “It could become a domino effect … A lot of people are losing a lot of money on these crazy stocks.”

Uncertainty in the global economy

The renewal of the office market is underway, far from major historic centers

The pandemic and the closure of major urban centers, alongside the explosion of telecommuting, have created a perfect storm of incentives for businesses to rethink their real estate needs. The previously socially “unacceptable” move – to decamp New York and other major markets deemed essential to business for warmer, less congested climates – is now acceptable.

The future of credit

Credit trends: global financing conditions: bond issuance could drop 3% to $ 8 trillion in 2021

Annual bond issuance totals hit all-time highs in almost every sector in 2020, making growth difficult in 2021, especially as the global economy and financial markets begin their slow comeback. under more normal conditions. The S&P Global Ratings baseline scenario still reflects growth of 14.4% compared to 2019.

After demonstrating resilience in unprecedented year, global insurance brokers and servers enter 2021 on solid footing

S&P Global Ratings’ outlook for the global insurance services industry is stable, reflecting an improving global economy in addition to the resilience demonstrated so far throughout the pandemic.

The banking sector under pressure

Technology disruption in retail banking: COVID-19 could accelerate the digital transformation of Canadian banks

S&P Global Ratings believes that large Canadian banks are moderately positioned to deal with the risks of technological disruption, in part due to their dominant position in the market.

Technology disruption in retail banking: COVID-19 accelerates a digital shift in the United States

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that the technology spending by U.S. banks in recent years has been worth it, but more is needed. S&P Global Ratings believes that most US banks are up to the challenge, to varying degrees.

ESG during the COVID-19 era

Sustainability in 2021: an overview of the five main ESG topics

Over the past year, the global economy has faced an unprecedented series of aggravated ESG disruptors that have irreversibly shaped the way companies do business and, in 2021, these ESG forces will continue to play a role. a bigger stage.

Why a just transition and environmental justice are key to any climate plan

Any successful plan to tackle climate change must address both environmental and social concerns, according to remarks last week from the new US president and the head of the world’s largest asset manager.

Xcel Executives Call Biden’s 2035 Clean Energy Goal Tough, But Don’t Dismiss

Executives at Xcel Energy Inc. warned on Jan. 28 that US President Joe Biden’s aspiration for a carbon-free grid by 2035 required major technological advances in the electricity sector, but did not rule out the possibility of reaching the reference point.

Enel to exit gas by 2050, says carbon capture ‘won’t solve the problem’

Enel SpA plans to completely eliminate natural gas from its portfolio as it strives for a net zero emissions target, arguing that technology to capture carbon has proven to be a bad bet in energy companies’ quest to decarbonise .

Xinjiang-related companies lead US solar imports

A wave of investment in the U.S. solar industry last year meant big business for a group of manufacturers whose supply chains wind through China’s Xinjiang Autonomous Region, an industrial hub where the department of US state has declared that Beijing is committing “genocide and crimes against humanity” in its treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups.

The future of energy and raw materials

Analysis: State of emergency plunges Japanese gasoline demand in January to 32-year low

Japan’s gasoline demand in January is estimated to have fallen to the lowest monthly level in 32 years due to restrictive measures in the one-month emergency lockdown state, but a severe cold snap is hitting the country propelled the demand for kerosene up to 25%. one year ago.

S&P Global Platts Analytics Reduces Oil Demand Forecast for 2021, Raises Price Outlook

Global oil demand will rebound by more than 6 million bpd in 2021 and return to 2019 levels a year later despite the sharp acceleration in COVID-19 infections and new lockdowns that have hit energy use since. late last year, according to S&P Global Platts Analytics.

Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico operation could be most threatened by Biden’s oil and gas policy proposals

The more restrictive leasing, licensing and drilling for oil and gas on U.S. federal lands and waters proposed by the Biden administration casts a wide net, but lacks critical details and policy needs to be fleshed out further to that the risks be fully assessed, Chevron’s top executive said on Jan.29.

