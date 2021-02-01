Chucky Doll and son Glen subject to Texas Amber alert





The iconic Chucky doll from the Child’s Play horror film franchise, along with her son Glen, was the subject of a Texas Amber Alert message.

Chuckyand her son Glen were the subjects of a Texas Amber Alert message. Homicidal Friend To The End was featured in 1988 in the first Child’s play film, directed by Tom Holland (not THAT Tom Holland) and created by writer Don Mancini. It starred Catherine Hicks (7th Sky) as Karen Barclay, a single mom who buys her son, Andy, played by Alex Vincent, a Good Guy doll for his birthday. Unbeknownst to them, the toy, which is already the size of a human child, is possessed by the soul of serial killer Charles Lee Ray, aka Chucky, played by Brad Dourif (Halloween). Seeking to gain control of Andy’s body and escape being trapped forever in doll form, Chucky carves anyone who gets in his way. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. The wildly popular franchise went on to generate six sequels over the next three decades, with Dourif voicing the murderous toy throughout. A Child’s play reboot launched in 2019 with Aubrey Plaza (Parks and recreation), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) and Mark Hamill (Star wars) taking over as the voice of Chucky. Maintaining the same premise as the original, albeit with an updated look, origin, and story for Chucky, the reboot was only moderately successful. A return to the original formula was necessary in the nextChuckytelevision series for SyFy and USA Network, bringing backdesigner Mancinito write and executive produce, and Dourif once again voicing the titular character.In the upcoming TV series, a vintage Chucky doll is discovered at a garage sale in a small town, causing chaos and murder in the community . Related: Freddy Krueger Vs Chucky: Who Would Win In A Fight Recently, Chucky was able to cause (minor) real-life chaos in Lone Star State towns when an Amber Alert, used to report missing or abducted children, was mysteriously sent by the Texas Alert System, pointing to Chucky. as a suspect, according to Deadline. Chucky, 28, 3’1 ”, 16 pounds, and wearing “blue denim overalls with a multi-colored striped long-sleeved shirt wielding a huge kitchen knife,” allegedly abducted his son, Glen, who is listed as a 5-year-old, 2’3 “, 6-pound, and wears a” blue shirt with a black collar, “from Henderson, Texas, Jan. 28. to the situation. They apologized for the strange event, attributing the incident to a test malfunction. Introduced in the movieChucky seedin 2004 Glen was voiced by Billy Boyd (Lord of the Ring: The Fellowship of the Ring) and is actually the son of Chucky and another evil living doll Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) who was featured in the previous movie,Bride of ChuckyGlen struggles with his parentage, resisting the murder his parents seem to be celebrating. Ironically, the Amber Alert system malfunction resembles the intrigue and origin of the Child’s play remake. In the 2019 photo, a disgruntled employee tampers with dolls AI security protocols, turning what is designed to be a child’s companion and best friend into a murderous bot that wreaks havoc. Fortunately, however, the incident in Texas involving toddler-sized terrorChuckydid not turn out to be as bad as they usually do in the Child’s play movies. Next: Old Chucky Vs New Chucky: Which Kid’s Play Doll Would Win? Source: deadline Which Quentin Tarantino movie has the most casualties

About the Author DO NOT. Offurum

(63 articles published)

EJ. Offurum, known in the industry as “EWLYD”, is a television producer and connoisseur, having developed several programs for cable networks including TLC, MTV and Lifetime Network, to name a few. . He’s also a part-time movie critic, food critic, and urban adventurer, tackling top entertainment and news stories for Screen Rant! — TV? Comics? Movies? Celebrities? Video games? If it’s fun and exciting, he will stop at nothing to bring you the truth! EWLYD is based in New York. You can follow his shenanigans on Twitter @EWLYD and IG @ EWLYD.Season.2 More from EJ. Offurum







