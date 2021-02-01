7 best waterfront restaurants in Englewood

In recent months we have visited the best waterfront restaurants for al fresco dining inSarasota, Anna Maria Island, Nokomis-Osprey-Venice, Cortez and Bradenton. Now we return to the southernmost part of our coverage area to highlight Englewood, the Gulf Front community straddling both sides of the Sarasota-Charlotte County line. The restaurants, all of which offer outdoor dining on the water, are listed in alphabetical order.

Beach Road Wine Bar and Bistro

1350 Beach Road, Englewood; 941-474-9500;facebook.com/BeachRoadWineBarBistro

Offering wonderful views of Lemon Bay with seating on an outdoor patio and slides for those arriving by boat, the Beach Road Wine Bar & Bistro is a great place to take turns combining fun and more sophisticated cuisine with a vast selection. of grape varieties.

Popular menu items include shrimp and oatmeal (four tiger prawns in a spicy broth served over cheesy polenta), pork rib eye (bone-in pork served with mashed potatoes and asparagus à la mode du Sud) and, from the lunch menu, don’t miss a chance to try the Bistro Haute Dogs. The two Kobe Beef Hot Dogs are bathed in a brine with butter and beer (seasonal draft), grilled and served on a sweet Hawaiian bun, with toppings made daily.

Farlows on the water

2080 S. McCall Road, Englewood; 941-474-5343;farlowsonthewater.com

Keith and Laurie Farlow, a fine dining destination on Ainger Creek, offers a winning fusion of Caribbean and Southern cuisine that has maintained its # 1 spot for quite some time now on the Yelpand Tripadvisors ranking of Englewood’s best restaurants. Farlows is also a beneficiary of the Florida Food and Accommodation AssociationsSeal of Commitmentfor exemplary safety and hygiene standards.

Popular dishes include the Shrimp & Kentucky Cornbread which places seared wild prawns in a Morita chili and a roasted garlic butter sauce over homemade cornbread and wilted greens. For island-style seafood, check out Anguilla hogfish: the coconut and macadamia encrusted hogfish from the Florida Keys, topped with a tropical strawberry frosting and rum fishing.

There’s also a St. Croix Cranberry Chicken Salad with two scoops of freshly made cranberry chicken salad on romaine and artisan greens with raspberries, Granny Smith apples, strawberries, tangerines and pecans. candied; served with house dressing. And for starters, be sure to try the Fried Green Tomatoes made with a smuggled Kentucky recipe. Thin slices of green tomatoes are dipped in cornmeal paste and drizzled with Farlows sauce.

Landys Restaurant

1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood; 941-474-4292;landysonthewater.com

Known for its steaks and seafood with a Mediterranean twist, the family-run Landys overlooks the Redfish Cove area in Lemon Bay.

Popular dishes on the full menu include the Cajun Surf N Turf (five-ounce hand-cut filet mignon topped with shrimp sautéed in a spicy Cajun sauce and served with a creamy mashed potato) and Seafood Portofino ( shrimp, scallops, mussels and clams sautéed in a garlic sauce with a hint of tomato and drizzled with linguine).

Other favorites include a fried soft-shell crab BLT on a croissant and the famous French dip: thin-sliced ​​prime rib with mushrooms and provolone on toasted hoagie bread, served au jus.

Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass

260 Maryland Ave., Englewood; 941-828-1368;thelighthousegrill.net

Overlooking Lemon Bay and offering the best sunset views of any restaurant in Englewood, the Lighthouse Grill reopened in 2017 after the completion of a complete marina renovation. It is accessible by boat at terminal 17A.

Popular dishes on the menu include a salad of fresh conch and octopus mixed with roasted garlic, onions, Spanish olives, and fresh peppers; mixed with olive oil, white vinegar and fresh lemon juice. There’s also a grilled salmon fillet with herbs topped with a light lemon butter sauce and served with orzo. Another highly recommended dish is the whole crispy fried with roasted garlic, peppers and onions. We’ve also been told that the wings, served traditional or smoked slowly, are amazing.

Lock N Key Restaurant and Pub

2045 N. Beach Road, Englewood; 941-474-1517;lockandkeyrestaurant.com

Right across from Englewood Beach, Lock N Key Restaurant underwent a total renovation in 2018 by owners Rock and Sue Atamanchuk. Lock N Key is also a Florida Dining and Accommodation Association Award winner.Seal of Commitment.

Popular lunch options include grouper rocket containing fried grouper with melted Swiss, thousand island dressing and salad salad on toasted rye bread, as well as signature key burgers made in from fresh ground beef. These include burgers with plenty of tasting options that include grilled shrimp, barbecued pulled pork or mac ncheese, as well as a beef patty topped with creamy jalapeno, raspberry jam and fried onions. There are also impossible and black bean burgers listed on the menu.

For dinner, the restaurant recommends the classic surf and turf pairing of filet mignon and lobster tail (or stuffed shrimp). There are also shrimps and scallops coated with Parmesan; as well as the coconut shrimp, which are hand battered and island fried served with a spicy berry sauce.

SandBar Tiki & Grid

1975 Beach Road, Englewood; 941-460-8280;sandbartikigrille.com

This Manasota Key location offers cabin style dining on the water with live music daily in a fun, seaside atmosphere. SandBar is a beneficiary of the Florida Food and Accommodation AssociationsSeal of Commitment.

For many, when it comes to dining at SandBarits, it’s all about BustinBeach Burgers made with a premium minced brisket blend. Popular selections include the Tiki torch containing melted Swiss and bell pepper, bacon, pineapple, tangy mango salsa, banana peppers and red onions; drizzled with Caribbean teriyaki sauce and served on a toasted brioche roll. Another popular burger is the Bomber featuring Swiss and American cheese and bacon; a signature blend of grilled mushrooms, onions, roasted corn, red peppers and grated sirloin; and finished with a tangy barbecue sauce, also served on a toasted brioche bun.

Sandbar also makes a bunch of smoked barbecue items, including ribs, pulled pork, and brisket, which can be enjoyed like a sloppy joe with Sandbars own sloppy joe sauce. Other popular dishes on the menu include island tacos (filled with your choice of chicken, pulled pork, haddock, shrimp, grouper, or mahi mahi) and fish and chips made with a whole fillet. of haddock dredged in seasoned flour, fried, served with our famous tiki fries and salad salad.

Waverly Restaurant and Bar

2095 N. Beach Road, Englewood; 941-475-3500;thewaverlyfl.com

Located directly across from Englewood Beach, the Waverly now serves its full menu in the second floor dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows offering Gulf of Mexico views as well as the first floor outdoor bar.

Known for its winning pairing of spectacular sunset views and seafood, popular dishes include a buttered lobster roll split with freshly steamed, hand-peeled lobster meat mixed with mayonnaise and lightly seasoned. Another popular item on the lunch menu is the Scotts Turkey Club, which features on-site roasted sliced ​​turkey breast, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, baby Swiss andaioli layered on thick marbled rye.

Popular dinner dishes include the pan-seared sea bass served with passion fruit butter blanc, with grilled corn, blue crab risotto and shallots. Another favorite is the slow roasted, herb-rubbed prime rib served au jus and accompanied by Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes and grilled asparagus.

