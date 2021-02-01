7 best waterfront restaurants in Englewood

Connect with us

In recent months we have visited the best waterfront restaurants for al fresco dining inSarasota, Anna Maria Island, Nokomis-Osprey-Venice, Cortez and Bradenton. Now we return to the southernmost part of our coverage area to highlight Englewood, the Gulf Front community straddling both sides of the Sarasota-Charlotte County line. The restaurants, all of which offer outdoor dining on the water, are listed in alphabetical order.

Beach Road Wine Bar and Bistro.

Beach Road Wine Bar and Bistro

1350 Beach Road, Englewood; 941-474-9500;facebook.com/BeachRoadWineBarBistro

Offering wonderful views of Lemon Bay with seating on an outdoor patio and slides for those arriving by boat, the Beach Road Wine Bar & Bistro is a great place to take turns combining fun and more sophisticated cuisine with a vast selection. of grape varieties.

Popular menu items include shrimp and oatmeal (four tiger prawns in a spicy broth served over cheesy polenta), pork rib eye (bone-in pork served with mashed potatoes and asparagus à la mode du Sud) and, from the lunch menu, don’t miss a chance to try the Bistro Haute Dogs. The two Kobe Beef Hot Dogs are bathed in a brine with butter and beer (seasonal draft), grilled and served on a sweet Hawaiian bun, with toppings made daily.

Farlow is on the water at Englewood.

Farlows on the water

2080 S. McCall Road, Englewood; 941-474-5343;farlowsonthewater.com

Keith and Laurie Farlow, a fine dining destination on Ainger Creek, offers a winning fusion of Caribbean and Southern cuisine that has maintained its # 1 spot for quite some time now on the Yelpand Tripadvisors ranking of Englewood’s best restaurants. Farlows is also a beneficiary of the Florida Food and Accommodation AssociationsSeal of Commitmentfor exemplary safety and hygiene standards.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

