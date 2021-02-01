Entertainment
Court accepts Javed Akhtars’ complaint against Kangana and issues summons to actor
Akhtar alleged in his complaint that the actor claimed to have threatened to withdraw his complaint against actor Hrithik Roshan
POSTED ON FEBRUARY 01, 2021 1:44 p.m. IST
A Metropolitan Magistrates’ Court in Andheri on Monday issued a summons to actor Kangana Ranaut over the complaint by lyricist Javed Akhtars that she made defamatory comments against him during an interview.
The writer-poet went to the district court in November last year. On December 3, his statement was recorded by the magistrate as part of the complaint verification process. Later, the court ordered the Juhu police to investigate and submit their report on Akhtar’s allegations to them.
On Monday, police in Juhu filed their report, following which the court ordered Ranaut to appear before her on March 1.
Read also | Mumbai Police summons Kangana Ranaut in defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar
Akhtar, through his lawyer Niranjan Mundargi, had filed a private complaint against the actor under Articles 499 (defamation) and 500 (sanction for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.
He claimed he had been in the industry for over 25 years and Ranaut defamed him in a TV interview, claiming he threatened to withdraw his case against Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.
It is claimed that Ranaut called her a member of the suicide gang and threatened her, claiming that if she doesn’t back down she will have no choice but to kill herself. Akhtar said that because of these comments, he received so many calls and messages, criticizing him and he was trolled on social media. He claimed that such comments had damaged his reputation.
