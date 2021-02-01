Entertainment
BLACKPINK brings the wow factor to the virtual gig
Much is true in the famous BLACKPINK proverb in your area. With over-the-top production, dazzled wardrobes and intricate choreography, The Show brought BLACKPINK to everyone’s region on Saturday night and proved they are one of the fiercest bands to watch out for.
Since its debut in 2016 with YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK has captivated audiences everywhere, becoming a household name the world over. Much is also true in their other famous proverb, BLACKPINK is the revolution, as they have dominated the music industry, consistently breaking records and even taking control of Netflix with their documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky. These buyouts have resulted in the group organizing its own international stage, The Show, a virtual concert in partnership with Youtube Music.
After a postponement of the highly anticipated concert due to coronavirus protocols in South Korea, BLACKPINK members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Ros came to strut the virtual stage as if to say they were ready to face 2021. Toggle an intricate choreography in sparkling dresses, they started The Show with their record-breaking hit, Kill This Love, followed by the first song performances from their debut album, The Album.
The ensemble allowed BLINKs to get a feel for each member’s talents through solo performances starting with Jisoo, the oldest of the group, who brought us back with her lean cover of Tove Los 2014 hit, Habits (Stay High).
Lisa, the group’s lead rapper, followed Jisoo with an elegant cover of Doja Cats Say So, proving her versatility as a singer and rapper with her own twist, including her own verse and a dance break. Liyonc, as her classmates called her, did exactly what she had to do!
BLACKPINK’s world domination doesn’t end with their own music. Mother Monster herself, Lady Gaga, featured the K-pop group on Sour Candy, a Chromatica house track. The group reunited after the two solo performances for vogue in bubblegum pink costumes singing, Im Sour Candy. So soft, so I get a little angry, with movements so sharp they could be felt through the screen.
BLACKPINK rapper and singer Jennie released her solo single SOLO in 2018, but proved it to be timeless when she performed it on the show three years later. Looking impeccable in a red rose-shaped dress, Jennie raps, W no Ls. Covered W and ELLE and none left on the shelf, flaunting her magazine covers in a brand new verse to the song.
One of the most anticipated performances of the night was that of Ros, the group’s lead singer, whose solo project was set to debut on The Show. As an interlude, the stream created the first half of Gone’s music video, Ross’s Vulnerable Breaking Ballad, and made the transition for her to perform the song alongside an empty swing. While BLACKPINK as a collective is able to hit us with this DDU-DU DDU-DU, they also have the ability to provide us with more raw, non-dance tracks like Ross Gone.
A few minutes of vulnerability is enough for BLACKPINK, however. Gone made the transition to each of the members in a red room showing their alluring side. They find themselves on stage playing Pretty Savage, which they gave BLINKs a preview of The Late Late Show with James Corden. Much like the name BLACKPINK, the song mixes the vocals of Ros and Jisoos with the raps of Lisa and Jennies, showing that they have two versatile sides to the band; they are pretty and wild.
It wouldn’t be a BLACKPINK gig either if they didn’t hit us with that DDU-DU DDU-DU. Become the K-Pop group’s most watched music video, DDU-DU DDU-DU marked a milestone in their world domination and remains a signature in their discography. The song was one of the most exhilarating performances of the night with a fire-lit stage and an energetic dance break in a shallow pool. With an added note, the concert showed exactly why the song has become an earworm for fans.
One thing is certain, the group devotes a large part of its efforts to its BLINK enthusiasts all over the world. One interlude shows them remembering their first sold-out location (now empty) thinking about their dreams and aspirations when they were part of the intern system, a rigorous years-long process required to become an idol of the internship. K-pop. Throughout the show, they emphasize the importance of their fans. Watching our concert, I hope you get the feeling that they were all together, said Ros.
Riding the wave of nostalgia, they performed several of their older songs, including their daring 2016 hip-hop debut track, Whistle. A mix of edgy and energetic songs in sparkling white outfits was enough to take fans back to simpler times, fulfilling their promise to give BLINKs a one-of-a-kind BLACKPINK experience.
Speaking to each other and thanking the band for adding a one-of-a-kind umph to their music, the girls ended the show by dedicating their latest song, Forever Young, to their BLINKs on a stage decorated with emotional letters from their fans. of the whole world. . BLACKPINK not only showed love, but gave fans a heartwarming moment of unity.
The simplicity of its name, The Show, much like the name of their debut album, The Album, is meant to draw attention to the girls’ wow factor and create ambiguity after a high expectation for their projects (fans n ‘haven’t received an album for four years after their debut). While fans might not have known what to expect, BLACKPINK expects fans to trust their delivery.
The members delivered more than just a show; they delivered the show. They had a unique BLACKPINK experience forming a connection not only as a collective group, but through their individual solo abilities. A show shining through sparkling outfits, fire and voguing brought a ubiquitous BLACKPINK to your area, my area and everyone’s area and made fans feel closer than ever to Lisa, Jennie, Ros and Jisoo.
