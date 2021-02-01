As government allows 100% occupation of cinemas, Vineet Kumar Singh’s Aadhaar exit postponed: Bollywood News





On the evening of Saturday January 30, the Union government issued a directive that cinemas can operate with 100% occupancy. And as expected, this led to a wave of joy among exhibitors, commerce and industry in general. After the lockdown, theaters were allowed to open from October 15. However, they were told to operate at 50% occupancy. Therefore, replacement seats have been asked to remain vacant. The exhibition industry constantly persuaded the government that it was not possible to run theaters halfway through occupation. Bollywood filmmakers also avoided releasing their mid-size and large-scale films in such a scenario, as they feared losses. But with 100% occupancy licensed, the trade is already soaring that very soon, a series of biggie release date announcements are going to take place. Meanwhile, Jio Studios, which was due out Aadhaar Friday, February 5, have decided to postpone its release. Starring Vineet Kumar Singh, Sanjay Mishra and Saurabh Shukla, this film directed by Suman Ghosh chronicles the adventures of the first person Jharkhand who gets an Aadhaar card made for him. It is supported by Manish Mundras Drishyam Films. The spokesperson for Jio Studios confirmed this development and said: It’s great news that theaters are opening at 100% capacity. From our experience, we believe that in order to turn this opportunity into a step by step we need to (first release our) popular big movies like Roohi afzana and Mimi. Smaller films like Aadhaar can follow (later). While Roohi afzana, stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, Mimi includes Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi. These two films are also co-produced by Dinesh Vijans Maddock Films. On the other hand, the trade hopes that in a few days the release date of the highly anticipated Sooryavanshi would be revealed. With Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and is part of his cop universe. There is a buzz in trading set to come out on April 2nd. A decision will be made once the manufacturers reach consensus with the multiplexes on issues such as revenue sharing, OTT publishing, VPF, etc. Also Read: Viineet Kumar star Aadhar to screen at Hawaii International Film Festival Other pages: Aadhaar Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

