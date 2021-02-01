This major actor wrote ‘Me and Bobby McGee’





Janis Joplin made a lot of great music, however, not all great songs turn into hits. After all, the radio’s top 40 is dominated by pop stars, and Joplin was not a pop star in the conventional sense. She only had one hit – “Bobby McGee and I.” Here’s a look at the story behind it. Janis Joplin | Standard Evening / Getty Images Janis Joplin’s only # 1 success Joplin has given the world many classic songs. Among them are Kozmic Blues, Down On Me, Cry Baby and Get It While You Can. However, only one of these songs became a No.1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100: Me and Bobby McGee. Interestingly, this song was not composed by Joplin. Me and Bobby McGee was written by superstar Kris Kristofferson and Fred Foster, a producer who has often worked with Roy Orbison. What prompted Kris Kristofferson to write ‘Me and Bobby McGee’ In an interview with Singer-songwriter, Kristofferson has revealed where the Me and Bobby McGee title came from. The title came from [producer and Monument Records founder] Fred Foster, he said. He called one night and said, I have a song title for you. It’s me and Bobby McKee. I thought he said McGee. Bobby McKee was the secretary of Boudleaux Bryant, who was in the same building with Fred. Then Fred says, the hook is that Bobby McKee is a her. How do you feel? (Laughs) I said, uh, I’ll try to write it, but I never wrote a song on a mission. So it took me a while to think about it. “Me and Bobby McGee” by Janis Joplin RELATED: What Happened When Elvis Presley Tried To Sleep With Karen Carpenter And Petula Clark At The Same Time Kristofferson was inspired by the rhythm of another piece. There was a Mickey Newbury song that came to my mind, why were you gone for so long? He had a beat that I really liked. I started to sing in this meter. It was inspired by the classic arthouse film by Frederico Fellinis The road while composing the song. Specifically, he was struck by how the character of Anthony Quinns found a kind of freedom that destroyed him. This is what inspired Kristofferson to write the line Freedom is another word to lose nothing to lose. Kristofferson performed the original version of “Me and Bobby McGee”. After Kristofferson heard Joplins cover the song, he walked around Los Angeles and cried. Subsequently, he was inspired to write a song in tribute to her called Epitaph. “Epitaph (black and blue)” RELATED: Priscilla Presley once claimed Elvis Presley told her he wanted a woman who understood things like this could happen after his affair with Ann-Margret How ‘Me and Bobby McGee’ performed compared to other Janis Joplin songs The Joplins version of Me and Bobby McGee was released in 1971, the year after his death. The song would not only become his only No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. It would be the only one of his songs to reach the top 40. In fact, his second largest hit was Kozmic Blues, which reached 41st. Although Joplin isn’t a major phenomenon on the charts, she still gave the world plenty of classic songs.







