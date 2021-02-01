Key City Public Theater Relaunches Youth Program

PORT TOWNSEND – Maggie Jo Bulkley is clear about her mission in life.

It’s about sharing the theater – music, theater, dance, comedy – with the people around her, while also helping everyone have fun in the process.

Bulkley, alongside Key City Public Theater colleague Brendan Chambers, is therefore lighting up now. The duo are set to teach a variety of classes for kids in Grades 1 through 12, all in a specific downtown space starting next week.

Information on registering for the Theater Adventure Club, Drama I, and Intro to Musical Theater – which are part of KCPT’s offerings throughout the year – can be found at keycitypublictheatre.org. Since classes starting February 9-10 are small, some are already full, but a spring session is on the horizon if things turn out the way Chambers and Bulkley are hoping.

KCPT’s youth classes will be held indoors with full COVID security protocols, noted Denise Winter, artistic director of the non-profit theater.

Conservator Kris Nelson donated the space at 914 Water Street, while David Shroeder and Margaret McGee were instrumental in restarting the education program, Winter added.

This is a critical time to give young people something to explore, she said. Students will play theater games, develop acting skills, study the art of history – in other words, they will have time to develop their confidence and collaborative ability, which is useful in life outside the auditorium.

“Highlighting all the positive results,” Winter added, “is the desire to create a safe and fun person-to-person experience that just isn’t happening right now.”

Bulkley, 27, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle, has been a member of the cast and crew of shows ranging from “Men on Boats” and “Spirit of the Yule” at KCPT at “Legally Blonde” at Lycée Sequim. As a teacher, mentor and peer, she believes in giving her students an important role in the creative process.

“It is important for young people to find their voice and to use it,” she said, adding: “when children take these kinds of lessons outside of school, it is not necessarily for “To be an actor”. ”

Whatever their career choices, Bulkley wants its young people to develop a strong sense of self and community.

“You can create an ensemble with anyone who wants to create together,” she added.

Chambers, 34, who earned a master’s degree in educational theater from New York University, has worked at KCPT for almost four years and, in 2019, was promoted to the rank of artistic associate.

These winter courses are the start of a year-round program, he said, with course offerings that cater to what interests students.

“We waited; it’s hard to pick the right time, ”Chambers said.

As KCPT’s performance hall is being renovated, a spacious indoor studio had to be found. In the spring, outdoor classes may be possible. Either way, “we’ll follow the rules,” including masking, social distancing, and relatively short sessions of 45 minutes each.

“Class sizes are small, which is great for the teacher-student ratio,” he said.

“During this pandemic, there haven’t been a lot of opportunities. We hope this will inspire students to come out of their shell as well.

“We always wear masks; I hope even with the masks we can shine through.

