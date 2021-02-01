Last year, Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that Shah Rukh Khan had started shooting for Pathan, an action-packed drama. After almost two years, the actor was back on set with an edgy look for War The action flick by director Siddharth Anand. The film is included in the YRF 50 years slate. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are part of the film.

According to the sources, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham are set to shoot action-packed scenes at Burj Khalifa. The actors are at war in the film, and their understudies filmed intense and elaborate chase sequences through the streets of Dubai. Last weekend they were filming at the Coca Cola Arena with moving cars and buses. Now they will move to Burj Khalifa and we can expect Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol level scenes. They will shoot inside the tower unlike most Bollywood movies which were shot outside the tallest building!

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone play RAW agents with Dimple Kapadia trying out the role of the head of the department. The elaborate chase sequences will be shot between John and Shah Rukh in Abu Dhabi.

In November 2020, some photos of Shah Rukh Khan sporting long hair were leaked as he began shooting for the film. It looks like he’ll sport a more daring look since he’s playing an agent, a man on a mission.

With PathanShah Rukh Khan to make screen appearance almost three years after his last release Zero which was directed by Aanand L Rai.

