Mean Girls Star Jonathan Bennett: Where’s the actor who played Aaron Samuels now?

Jonathan Bennett has continued to do amazing things since Mean Girls.



Image: Netflix / PA





Aaron Samuels was Mean Girls’ biggest idiot, but where’s the actor, Jonathan Bennett now? Her age, partner and Instagram have revealed. Bad girls just dropped on Netflix and there’s no doubt that everyone is in their feelings for Aaron Samuels again, like in 2004. But what happened to the teenage movie idol? Here’s everything we know about the Bad girls actor Jonathan Bennett, including his age, fiance and other television appearances since the blockbuster film. Jonathan Bennett played Regina George’s boyfriend in Mean Girls.



Image: YouTube

How old is Bad girls star Jonathan Bennett now? The actor was born on June 10, 1981, making him 39 years old. Aaron Samuels’ character was only 23 when he starred in Bad girls, where he played a senior in high school. Jonathan Bennett played Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls.



Image: Instagram

Who is Jonathan Bennetts partner? Jonathan got engaged to longtime boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan in December 2020 after three years together. Her boyfriend posed the question with a romantic song he wrote for them, while Jonathan was on the set of a movie he was shooting, titled The Christmas house. Jaymes is the host of an American entertainment news program called Celebrity Page, and is also a former contestant of the American reality show, Fantastic race. What movies / TV shows has Jonathan Bennett been in since Bad girls? The star has been in a number of films and television shows, including Cheaper by the dozen 2 and Smallville, and even participated in the Americas version of Big Brother Celebrity, in 2019. Jonathan was also a celebrity guest judge in season 12 of RuPauls Drag Race. Another incredible career move the star took was when he teamed up with celebrity chef Nikki Martin in 2018 to create a pop culture cookbook called The Burn Cookbook, which Bad girls fans will know this is a play on the famous Burn Book. The book is described as having real recipes to feed your inner plastic, and we love the concept! Jonathan Bennett starred in Cheaper by the Dozen 2 as Bud McNulty.



Image: YouTube

The actor has written a cookbook dedicated to Mean Girls fans.



Image: Amazon

What is Jonathan Bennetts Instagram handle? The actor has over 880K followers on his Instagram page – @Jonathanbennett – where you’ll find your daily dose of Aaron Saumels content since he was barely two days old since. Bad girls! > Download our app for all the latest Netflix news







