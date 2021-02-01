The life of the “ king of Hollywood ”

“I’m not an actor and never have been. What people see on screen is me.– Clark Gable

Over his 37-year career, American actor Clark Gable has established himself as one of the most iconic leading men Hollywood has seen and would ever see. With spectacular performances in big screen classics like It happened one night and Blown away by the wind, Gable has won several accolades and nominations, including the Oscar for Best Actor. On the 120th anniversary of his birthday, we revisit the illustrious career of Clark Gable to celebrate his invaluable contribution to the world of cinema.

Born in 1901 in Cadiz, Ohio, Gable’s mother died when he was only ten months old. His father, an oil well driller, refused to raise his son as a Catholic as his late wife’s family wanted. In order to resolve the dispute, his father let Gable stay on his maternal uncle’s farm for a while. He remarried in 1903, and it was Gable’s new stepmother who taught him how to groom himself. She also encouraged him to play the piano, but Gable found himself drawn to the brass and became the youngest member of the town orchestra at the age of 13. Growing up, Gable enjoyed mechanical activities such as car repair as well as intellectual pursuits. He loved literature and loved to recite the works of Shakespeare to selected people. Gable dropped out of school at the age of 16 and began working at a tire factory in Akron, Ohio. It is the period when he had a sudden revelation that will determine his future prospects. When he saw a production of the play The bird of paradise, he was so fascinated by the magical world of performance art that he decided that was what he wanted to do with his life.

However, it was not that easy for Gable to take the stage. Although he began his journey volunteering with a theater company, Gable was forced to help his father in the Oklahoma oil fields at the age of 19 when his stepmother passed away. After receiving a $ 300 inheritance from her mother’s side of her family, Gable began working with shifting production companies and accepted odd jobs along the way. During one of these jobs in Oregon, he was introduced to a theater manager named Josephine Dillon who took an active interest in him. She paid with her own purse to get Gable to have her teeth and hairstyle properly repaired. Dillon also trained him in body language and helped him lower his naturally high pitched voice. Under his guidance, Gable improved his posture and speaking habits while also working on his facial expressions. When Dillon finally decided that Gable was ready to take on the world, they packed their bags and moved to Hollywood in 1924 as manager and wife.

Gable began his film career by appearing as an extra in leading silent films like The Merry Widow and The era of plastic. Due to the lack of major film roles, Gable returned to the stage and received critical praise for his performance in the Broadway production of Machinal in 1928. During this time, he also initiated the start of a lifelong friendship with American actor Lionel Barrymore, a figure who berated Gable for his unrefined acting but identified something special about him. aspiring artist and insisted that he continue to pursue his dream of becoming an established actor.

Although Gable returned to Hollywood, he faced immense difficulties in landing a leading role as casting agents believed his ears were too big for his face. After a failed screen test, a Warner Bros. said, “His ears are too big and he looks like a monkey.” Gable’s first leading role came in 1931 when MGM chose him to Dance, fools, dance at the special request of co-star Joan Crawford. Their on-screen chemistry was so compelling that the studio began remaking a movie that was already in production just so Gable could star alongside Crawford again. This year proved to be a defining year for Gable, appearing in several films with Greta Garbo, Norma Shearer and Jean Harlow. His undeniable talent was finally recognized, with the Hollywood Reporter writing:

“A star in the making has been created, a star that we believe will surpass all other stars. Never have we seen audiences work with such enthusiasm as when Clark Gable walked around the screen. “

The up-and-coming actor earned his status as MGM’s most important romantic man when he charmed audiences in Red dust in 1932 alongside Jean Harlow and completed Harlow’s performance in an entirely organic way. All signs were that Gable was on the way to absolute stardom, but things seemed to get worse in 1934 when MGM decided to loan Gable to Columbia Pictures because they didn’t have a suitable project for him and the studio didn’t have one. . want to continue paying his substantial salary for no reason. He started working with Frank Capra on the 1934 romantic comedy It happened one night. Although Gable isn’t Capra’s first choice, they both enjoyed the collaboration and Gable ended up delivering the best performance of his career so far. The film won in all five major categories at the Oscars, with Gable winning his first Oscar for Best Actor. Capra was delighted with the actor’s work and said: “It happened one night is the real sprocket. He never got to play that kind of character except in this movie.

Gable enjoyed unprecedented fame and success, becoming one of the biggest box office earners in Hollywood. His star appeal was so influential that sales of men’s underwear fell in the United States because Gable did not wear an undershirt.It happened one night. He was building what many call the apotheosis of his film career by producing hits likeBoomtownandSan Francisco. In 1939, he took on the iconic role of Rhett Butler despite the fact that producer David O. Selznick’s first choice was Gary Cooper who turned it down saying: “Blown away by the windis going to be the biggest flop in Hollywood history. I’m glad it’s Clark Gable falling prone, not me. It is safe to say that Cooper was wrong on all counts becauseBlown away by the windwon eight Oscars and is now known as one of the flagship works of Hollywood’s Golden Age. Last line of Gable inBlown away by the windwent down in history as one of the most famous lines: “Frankly, my dear, I don’t care.”

Gable and Vivien Leigh strike a pose in Gone with the Wind. (Credit: Wikimedia)

With such brilliant shoots, Gable acquired the enviable title of “King of Hollywood” and became the shining symbol of cinematic charm and masculinity. He remained one of the best earners in the industry until his career was cut short in 1942 by World War II. Carole Lombard, Gable’s third wife, tragically died in a plane crash that devastated the actor and left him in a deep state of depression. Frustrated by the events that occurred, he enlisted in the Air Force at the age of 41 and served as a soldier in bombing missions over Germany. Gable also used his talents to make a propaganda film for the military. He returned to the big screen with another commercial success Adventure (1945) and followed up with performances in John Ford’s Mogambo (1953) as well as other classics like Soldier of fortune and The great men. Gable didn’t reach the same heights of fame after the war, but he was still a household name and a box office attraction. His last performance in John Huston’s The Misfits (1961) alongside Marilyn Monroe and Montgomery Clift is often considered one of his finest works. Sadly, Gable never enjoyed critical praise and public appreciation for the role, as he suffered a heart attack just two days after production on the film ended.

Clark Gable died on November 16, 1960, at the age of 59. Even though six decades have passed since his untimely demise, Gable’s cinematic legacy is immortalized in public consciousness and he will always retain his status as one of the most charismatic men to ever work in Hollywood. Asked about his future in an interview, Gable replied, “I don’t want to stay long enough to annoy people, and I don’t. They have their own way of expressing themselves, and unless an actor is looking the other way, they can see the warning. But as long as people are still going to see my movies, I’ll do my best to entertain them.