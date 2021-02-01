Love good content, says actor-producer Ajay Kumar Singh: The Tribune India





How did you get into the entertainment world? Since my childhood, I have always been inclined to the cinema. I loved watching all kinds of movies. I’m from Bihar, but I knew that if I wanted to do anything in the film industry, Mumbai was the hub. To make my dreams come true, I came to Mumbai in 2018 and that’s how I started. Tell us about your acting career … I have a special link with acting. I feel a power every time I’m in front of the camera. Writer-director Zeishan Quadri also noticed an actor in me and offered me a role in Farrey. He told me that my personality and body language would suit the role of a cop. How did you feel playing the role of a policeman? The filming for this role was an emotional adventure, because my father was a police officer. I couldn’t be a real officer but in front of the camera I became one and I gave all my energy. Are you looking for more TV opportunities? I am looking for good roles in all media, be it the web, television or movies. From an actor to a producer. How did it happen? I love good content and thought about creating my own project. I produced a movie called Family of Thakurganj in 2019 with actors Jimmy Shergill, Nandish Singh and others. Currently, I am working on the remake of a Spanish film Julia’s Eyes. You saw the industry from the perspective of an actor and a producer. What are your observations? The people who work in the industry are extremely creative and I have noticed that they are all very passionate about the job. There is madness and a quest for perfection. Do you think a producer has an advantage over being an actor? I’m an actor too, so I really understand both sides of the table. And for me, cinema is not just about money. We express our emotions and convey them to the public. Personally, I get a lot of satisfaction. Will you be producing a TV show in the future? I love the comedy genre and my favorite is The Kapil Sharma Show. If I’m lucky enough to produce something great on TV, I will! What’s your take on reality shows like Bigg Boss? Bigg Boss is a show that is completely against our Indian culture. The way people speak inside the Bigg Boss house, the language they use is very bad; I think if our kids watch this kind of show, it will affect them negatively.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos