Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth transforms into Thor alongside Chris Pratt

19 hours ago

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is known for his role as Thor.

And on Monday, the hunky star transformed into a Marvel superhero again as he filmed scenes for Love and Thunder alongside actor Chris Pratt.

Giving fans a first glimpse of the new film, the Australian box office megastar was seen donning the iconic long blonde braids on set.

On set: Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, 37 (pictured) transformed into Thor as he shot scenes with co-star Chris Pratt on the set of Love and Thunder in Sydney on Monday

Lights, camera! Giving fans a first look at the new film, the Australian box office megastar was seen with Thor's iconic long blonde tresses on set.

Chris showed off a Thor dressed with him flaunting his bulging biceps in a white tank top and a pair of skinny denim jeans.

Chris certainly looked comfortable as a superhero alongside his co-star Pratt, with the two chatting together on set.

Pratt, who will play Peter Quill or Star-Lord, had clearly undergone quite a transformation to reprise his role in the blockbuster.

Double hit! Chris Pratt gave fans a glimpse of his transformation into Peter Quill or Star-Lord for the blockbuster with him donning a purple top and vest

Take one! The actors appeared to be in deep conversation during a wave of activity around them on set

Action: Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt both appeared to be having a deep conversation during filming

Ready for it: Chris showed off a dressed Thor with him showing off his biceps in a white undershirt and a pair of loose denim jeans

Muscular: The actor was clearly in shape for the role with him wearing skinny jeans and a jersey for the role - with him almost stepping out of the jersey

Production certainly seemed to be in full swing with a wave of activity surrounding the two actors during filming.

The two actors were surrounded by photographic equipment, with production assistants and sound technicians running around the set.

Chris was also seen alongside his double on set, with both men wearing the long blonde wigs.

Double trouble: Chris was later seen with a brace

Wig woes: The stuntman was later seen fixing his hair as the two megastars spoke together

Other actors have been seen wandering around the set, including Sean Gunn wearing a purple spacesuit.

Another actor was dressed in what appeared to be an elaborate alien costume as she wandered around the set.

The film’s biggest stars converged on Sydney for the set, including Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson. Matt Damon is also in the country.

Star: Pratt, who will play Peter Quill or Star-Lord, had clearly undergone quite a transformation to reprise his role in the blockbuster

Screen King: Pratt has just arrived in Sydney to start filming the blockbuster

Over the past few weeks, downtown Sydney has become home to a number of sets for the big budget franchise.

The film is being shot at Fox Studios in town, but elaborate structures have been set up in nearby Centennial Park.

A pile of dirt was thrown in the middle of the park, surrounded by brown backdrops that look like rocks or ant colonies.

Scene! Sean Gunn was seen in full costume on the set of the film, wearing an elaborate purple suit before filming

First: Sean confidently walked around the set, it looked like his scenes were the first

Sean also wore an elaborate helmet on set as part of his costume.

Crossover: Sean previously described Kraglin, who appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy

A staircase was also seen leading to a platform, presumably to help with the dynamics of the scene to be filmed there.

In the next episode of Thor, Natalie Portman returns as Jane Foster, and will also take the hammer and become the Goddess of Thunder.

Natalie was absent for Thor: Ragnarok in 2017, but was a key player in Thor’s first two films in 2011 and 2013.

The film, directed by Taika Waititi, is slated to hit theaters in May 2022.

Inbound: Other actors have been seen in elaborate costumes walking around the set

Protected: The crew were seen with face shields ensuring it was a safe and secure environment

