In 1938, the excavator Basil Brown inaugurated the Sutton hoo in Suffolk, England, investigating a series of mounds on the property of landowner Edith Pretty. There, he made a moving discovery: the mounds mark the burial place of an Anglo-Saxon king.

Director Simon Stone brings the story to life in The Dig, a recent Netflix film based on both the historical incident and John Prestons’ novel of the same name. For a production on a meaningful find, it treats the themes of exploration and the importance of history lightly, leaving everything at face value when there is clearly more to be said.

The cast is well chosen and starred, but it is the main films, Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes, who carry the production. Mulligan, like Edith Pretty, gracefully embodies a will of steel beneath the fragility of a reclusive aristocrat with a faulty heart. Fiennes, changing his style from James Bond to play the critical role of Basil Brown, emerges as the truly unique star of the show, a man whose modest and earthy exterior hides a reservoir of talent and a deep passion for his work.

In addition to the main narrative, his interactions with Robert, Edith’s son, who follow the heels of the excavators and bring him back into the historic project when disputes over rights to the site initially pushed Brown out of the way.

The plot has little drama to draw viewers in, so Stone sheds light on the interaction between the assembled archaeologists who join Brown at Sutton Hoo. The tension centers mainly around Peggy Piggott, a dark-haired Lily James who shows up at the dig site in impractical outfits, where she is swept aside by the patronizing overseer of the British Museum, Charles Phillips (Ken Stott), and held down remotely by her obviously much older archaeologist husband, Stuart (Ben Chaplin). However, even that remains underrated, and so does her brief, abrupt romance with Edith’s handsome cousin Rory (Johnny Flynn), destined for Royal Air Force service.

Likewise, Brown and Ediths’ relationship does not sparkle; it remains resolutely platonic, built on a mutual desire to see the mysteries of Edith’s domain unfold. Browns got married, in fact, to a practical woman who is stable and supportive despite the uncertainties of her husband’s investigative profession.

Unexpectedly, the general mood of Restriction and Reserve productions only gives way to underline the wonder of the Browns’ discovery at Sutton Hoo. Stone plays the irony of his timing: the story uncovered as the story unfolds, the past exposed as the future darkens. The excavation team proclaims they have shed light on the Dark Ages, as the threat of war looms on the horizon. Even as they clean the dirt from the emerging skeleton of a sixth-century ship, a British pilot crashes into the estate.

Mortalities abound Brown experiences firsthand the dangers of an excavation site. Crew members must work amidst thunderstorms at night, laying tarps on the ground to preserve their delicate work. Edith visits her husband’s grave with fresh roses, and later listens to doctors give her serious news of his state of health.

War reports reach their ears through grim radio broadcasts. It’s not clear what Stones says about the nature of life; Life is short, does that explain Peggy and Rorys’ rushed romance? No life lost remains buried forever; is this the intended significance of the case of the Anglo-Saxon funeral vessel discovered and reserved for display in the British Museum?

Either way, all of these questions remain unchallenged, hovering to the surface. And with no Indiana Jones-style villains or the supernatural consequences of meddling in cemeteries, the plot of the films in its purest form is a bit behind schedule. The Dig is best when it details the electrical excitement of discovery or reflects on both the brevity and impact of life. The rest of the time it’s just a nice piece of period drama, albeit more down to earth than most of its highbrow genre.

Contact Maria Copeland at [email protected] To learn more about the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture office on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Culture.