Daddy Dresses Becomes Popular Fashion Item Among Celebs Amid Pandemic





1:00 p.m. PST 01/31/2021



Emily hilton



The expensive 11-pound dresses, founded in 2016 by musician Harvey Justice III, have started to gain followers of Logan Paul, Trey Songz and more.

As the pandemic drives a rise in comfort-oriented clothing, a Beverly Hills designer is stepping up the trend. Dad dresses Founded in 2016 by musician Harvey Justice III began to gain popularity in October with styles that can only be described as fluff on steroids. The dresses, weighing up to 11 pounds, are made from fleece, velor, and mink, and cost from $ 555 to $ 1,111, with custom looks going higher. The label’s clientele includes YouTuber Logan Paul, singer Trey Songz and actor Shemar Moore, who posted her look on her Instagram. Rapper Trippie Redd notably paid $ 11,111.11 for a custom dress in November. “I am the most comfortable man in the world. I have worn a bathrobe everyday for the past decade,” says Justice, who is known for her choice of style and for cooking with Hennessy cognac. in YouTube videos under the name of Chef Henny. “People spend so much time at home, so I wanted to use that knowledge and produce something that would make the world more comfortable.” Daddy Robes was still in the prototype phase at the start of the pandemic because production was proving to be a problem. It was kind of a dead project because I kept getting ripped off by different companies that were doing production, “Justice says.” Then I finally found someone legitimate. Justice met Dark Denim, her clothing designer, not long after traveling to Los Angeles last year to work on her latest album, and the brand took off from there. Right now it’s a very small team, five in all, “Justice said.” Three of us are tailors and they kind of collaborate, and I do more design and creation for the brand. At first, Justice focused on designs that reflected his own style. It was about what I love, “he says.” I have different personalities. I feel different ways on different days. Then I kind of derived that in the style and the various colorways. My goal was to create a dress that anyone could wear. Current looks include various floral combinations, a peacock dress, a dragon dress, and several celestial-inspired styles. In 2021, Justice plans to release more occupation-focused dresses, like a firefighter-inspired dress and a dress that looks like a costume. The New Year brings more than just new styles of Daddy dresses: The brand announced in December that it would soon be offering a line of children’s dresses, after a number of customers ordered personalized matching dresses for their children. Justice is currently working on one for Songz’s son. When it comes to other fashion companies, Justice has an exciting announcement coming up: People can certainly expect me to debut in the shoe game very soon with a very, very big manufacturer. A version of this story first appeared in the January 27 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







