Frontline nurse wins competition to watch movies in isolated lighthouse





Winning a competition to spend a week living on a remote island to watch movies in a lighthouse is almost like the plot of a movie in itself. But for Lisa Enroth from Skvde, Sweden, this is currently a reality. Coronavirus frontline nurse beat more than 12,000 contestants at Gteburg Film Festival Isolated cinema experience, which sees a person sent to the Swedish island of Pater Noster for a week to watch their selection of the festival’s 60 film premieres. “The isolated cinema on the island of Pater Noster is inaccessible at the very edge of the archipelago in one of the most arid and windswept places in Sweden,” reads the description of the event. “A lonely cinephile [will] experience total isolation from the outside world. No phone, no family, no friends. Just the Sea and the film festival program with 60 film premieres. For seven days. “ No matter how much of a movie fan you are, it seems like a tough experience and the application process reflects that. Organizers spent a long time interviewing and testing the candidates in order to find someone who was not only deserving but also able to endure a week of isolation. Choosing just one person out of 12,000 was not an easy task, but Lisa made a strong impression on us in her letter, “said Mirja Wester, CEO of the Gteborg Film Festival.” The interviews and tests she undertook thereafter reinforced our impression that she was the right one. candidate. And in these troubled times, it seems especially fitting to be able to offer this unique experience to one of the many heroes in the healthcare system who are all working so hard against COVID-19. “ The experience runs from January 30 through February 6, which means that Enroth is currently on her second day on Pater Noster, and from the look of her latest video diary entry, she’s having a wonderful time. You can follow Enroth’s daily video diary about the Gteberg Film Festival Youtube channel (tomorrow she plans to take a mini-tour inside the lighthouse, which might be worth a look). My God, this is gonna be so much fun! “Said Enroth before leaving for the island.” Through my work in health care, I seem to have spent centuries listening, testing and consoling. I feel like drained of energy. The wind, the sea, the possibility of being part of a totally different reality for a week, all of this is really attractive.







