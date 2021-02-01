





An oil on canvas by Sir Winston Churchill painted in January 1943 titled “Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque” is on display in Christie’s auction rooms in London on Friday, January 29, 2021. The painting currently owned by Angelina Jolie, has an estimate of 1,500,000 to 2,500,000 British pounds (2,056,489 to 3,427,482 US dollars) and will go on sale during the Modern British Art Evening Sale at Christie’s on March 1, 2021. Less An oil on canvas by Sir Winston Churchill painted in January 1943 entitled “Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque” is on display in Christie’s auction rooms in London on Friday, January 29, 2021. The painting currently … More

Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth, AP



Angelina Jolie sells painting Churchill gave to FDR

LONDON (AP) – A painting by Winston Churchill, which is both a piece of political and Hollywood history, will be auctioned. Auction house Christie’s said on Monday that the Moroccan landscape “Koutoubia Mosque Tower” – a gift from Churchill to US President Franklin D. Roosevelt – is being sold by Angelina Jolie next month with an estimated price of 1.5 million pounds to 2.5 million pounds ($ 2.1 million to $ 3.4 million). The image of the 12th-century mosque in Marrakech at sunset, with the Atlas Mountains in the background, is the only painting made by the British leader of World War II during the conflict of 1939-1945. He painted it after the Casablanca conference of January 1943, where Churchill and Roosevelt planned the defeat of Nazi Germany. The two leaders traveled to Marrakech after the conference so that Churchill could show Roosevelt the beauty of the city.



“Roosevelt was blown away and thought it was amazing,” said Nick Orchard, head of Christie’s modern British art department. He said Churchill captured the sight in “the wonderful and evocative painting” and gave it to Roosevelt as a souvenir of the trip.

Churchill was an avid amateur artist who completed some 500 paintings after starting painting in his forties. Orchard said that “the light in Morocco and Marrakech was something that Churchill was passionate about” and painted over and over again. “He liked the dry air, the light, the sun and the way he played on the landscapes,” he says. “And it’s absolutely visible here in this painting. You can see the long shadows and purple of the mountains and the deepening of the sky – the classic sunset time. “

The painting was sold by Roosevelt’s son after the president’s death in 1945 and had several owners before Jolie and her partner Brad Pitt bought it in 2011. The couple split in 2016 and spent years in divorce proceedings, amid speculation over the division of their vast art collection. They were declared divorced in 2019 after their lawyers requested a bifurcated judgment, meaning two married people can be declared single while other issues, including finances and child custody, remain. The painting is being sold by the Jolie Family Collection as part of the Christie’s March 1 Modern British Art Auction in London.

Orchard said the auction house hoped it could set a new record for a work by Churchill. “The record auction price for Churchill is around 1.8 million (pounds) for a painting which in my opinion is not that important,” he said. “And I think that’s probably his most important job.”

