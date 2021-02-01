Exposing the misery behind the glamor





Opender Chanana’s hard-hitting documentary exposes the grim reality of working conditions in the Hindi film industry.

Making a film is like building a structure: there are people who conceptualize it, there are others who discover the nuts and bolts, and workers have to do the heavy work and transform the film. idea in reality. When watching a movie on screen, we rarely think of the countless people who toil day and night to create the final product. Opender Chanana’s documentary Living on the Edge: Deglamourising Bollywood takes us behind the glittering facade to reveal the startling reality of film workers and technicians. The documentary is an exposition of the appalling working conditions in the Hindi film industry, known as Bollywood. The structure of the industry is such that it depends heavily on workers, junior technicians and artists. However, it is not just work that is skewed, pay and the work environment are heavily skewed in favor of those at the top of this food chain. From long working hours, busy schedules, intense pressure to complete projects and unhealthy food to lack of basic facilities for workers and lack of insurance coverage or pension funds, the film covers a range of issues facing workers and artists in the industry. The filmmaker interviewed a range of people, junior artists, sound recorders, technicians, actors, production managers, voice recorders, directors and choreographers to unveil the dominant storyline. We see the pressure that daily TV soap operas put on the industry in terms of work, pushing technicians to produce projects at a breakneck pace. As one dancer puts it, “health and safety is non-existent.” The lack of amenities is attributed to greed. Simply put, money saved on equipment means bigger margins. But it does not stop there. Chanana’s film shines a light on the food chain where the big fish prey on the little ones to collect the big dollars. One interviewee compares it to the caste system, where the cycle of oppression runs deep. We are shown the headlines of reports of accidents on film sets where workers receive little or no compensation. Consider the shame of the nation that produces the most films in a year while systemically neglecting its workforce. The film offers a few solutions, the main one being health coverage and the status of the film industry. This will facilitate the process of claiming compensation, insurance and retirement. Chanana uses talking headshots to allow interviewees to tell the story. The extremely close-ups are sometimes shocking, as is the overwhelming music. The documentary undoubtedly focuses on one crucial question, but after a while we hear more of the same from different people. The film has been screened at several film festivals around the world and has won numerous awards. One interviewee lamentably remarks: “Human life has no value here.” One can only hope that this revealing film will spark the industry’s awareness.







