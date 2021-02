Wallstreetbets and the GameStop saga set for Hollywood treatment in new movie

The r / Wallstreetbets saga that saw a group of Redditors join forces to extract billions of hedge funds from Wall Street is about to be turned into a movie. As reported by Deadline on January 31, a book newly offered by Social network Author, Ben Mezrich, was subjected to a bidding war between major Hollywood studios, with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer winning in the end. The project will reunite Mezrich with MGM producer Michael DeLuca, who also produced the Oscar-winning film.Social network, who told the story of the rise of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. No details have yet been released regarding what form the film will take, but it should focus on the recent short squeeze orchestrated by members of the r / Wallstreetbets subreddit. The film may benefit from the presence of major figures in cryptocurrency, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, founders and operators of the Gemini exchange. The Winklevoss brothers will join the project as executive producers under their production company Winklevoss Pictures. After noticing that the major hedge funds were selling the shares of GameStop (GME), Redditors saw a great opportunity to make a profit by collectively betting the other way. The value of GME shares soared more than 2,600% in January alone, causing Wall Street shorters to lose tens of billions of dollars. A hedge fund, Citadels Melvin Capital, recorded losses of 53% in January and has since been forced to restructure its investment portfolio to ensure faster exit strategies going forward. The sudden explosion in GameStop stock was all the more surprising given that most people saw it as a dead brand; victim of the streaming market which effectively transferred multimedia consumption from television to the Internet. Even more seemingly dead companies have been resurrected by the merry group of Reddits merchants, including AMC (up 905% in January), as well as Nokia, Blackberry and Bed, Bath and Beyond. As a result of the short squeeze, many trading apps suspended users from purchasing the stocks in question. The Robinhood app was particularly criticized after observers noticed that 35% of its income came from Citadel Securities, a sister company of the same hedge fund that has lost billions of dollars. This has sparked outrage from all corners of the internet and beyond. Politicians on both sides of the spectrum have since voiced concerns over RobinHood’s actions, with hundreds of thousands of viewers tuned in to watch Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez discuss the possible illegality of the companies’ actions. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has since said it will look into Robinhood’s handling of the GameStop drama, fearing such actions could undermine market confidence.

