Amanda Seyfried talks about escaping traditional comedies and comedies with Mank | Features

If anyone has expressed surprise to Amanda Seyfried at being chosen by David Fincher in Mank, they couldn’t have been more agitated than Seyfried herself.

It was all surprising, she said. R, that I was even considered. B, that it was this black and white movie that I didn’t even know was going to shoot, with David Fincher jumping into this world. It was completely out of left field. Very shocking. Too good to be true.

But if you think about the role that was offered to him (without needing to audition, by the way it was a conversation with David, that was all), the surprise fades.

Regarding the problematic threads of reality that Herman J Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) has woven Citizen Kane, Mank devotes some of her narrative attention to the largely unrecognized Jazz Age starlet Marion Davies: the luminous backing singer discovered by press mogul William Randolph Hearst, who expressed her love by facilitating her on-screen career. Despite his talent and philanthropic efforts, however, Davies’ reputation has become irreparably entangled in his unflattering association with Kane The character Susan Alexander, the incumbent of Hearst, substitutes for a second wife, raised far beyond her abilities by blatant nepotism.

People assume Marion Davies is like Susan Alexander, Seyfried says. But it is absolutely not. They weren’t at all similar. David opened up this space for people to understand that Marion was very generous and very shameless and very intelligent. Hopefully, people who see this movie will think of her completely differently.

It has the same effect on Seyfried herself. As Mank clarifies that Davies should never be dismissed as a blonde Betty Boop (to quote a sneaky contemporary), it also highlights the fact that there is a lot more to Seyfried than we might have assumed from his top-tier films , of Bad girls at Mamma Mia!. While one cannot deny the success and scale of his previous work, Mank is a much richer and heavier affair, giving it material that revealed some awesome new nuances to Seyfried.

Oh, it’s been absolutely unprecedented for me, she agrees, and I love every second. Im absolutely capitalizing on this now. It’s not that I didn’t know I could do it, and it’s not that other people in the industry didn’t trust me. It’s just that there are lists. There are always lists. And depending on how many people in the industry see and appreciate what you’re doing, you can move up and down those lists. It’s inconstant.

Twenty years after the start of her career, Seyfried assures us that she is quite used to how Hollywood works, having made her decisions while trying to cross. But the

Supported by Netflix Mank is different. It moved me a bit, which is great, she says. The people who control the opportunities that come before me see a different weight, a different texture.

Build a report

Reaching this new level has been, she reveals, an overall pleasant experience. Having previously worked with Gary Oldman (on Catherine Hardwickes Red Riding Hood), she says she wasn’t as intimidated by him as she was

otherwise could have been. They had an easy relationship on set. Similar to Marion and Manks, same. The thing that she and the men had that I think Gary and I have in spades is that we have this rapport where we say it the way it is, and we can laugh about it all, really. Including ourselves.

Seyfried also clicked with Fincher. During that first conversation, she said, He talked about everything why he was doing it, that it was going to be with Netflix, that he was going to shoot it in black and white, the freedom that he was going to have My big fear was that I wasn’t going to be able to make an impression on him if he kept talking! But at the end of the meeting, we were discussing the schedules. I was like, I guess I do.

Even Finchers’ notorious predilection for multiple takes, often going into the hundreds, didn’t scare her. This is something I didn’t know I needed as much as I did. It was only in one room that I had so much time and space to explore something, she says. Whatever he was looking for, he was very articulate about it, it had to be taken. I felt very supported and safely guided on the path. Even when I was freezing, even when it was 8 a.m. and I was walking barefoot on cold rock, that was exactly where I needed to be. He helped me get my best performance. He is known to do a lot of takes. And he is known to get brilliant performances from his actors. You can’t have one without the other, I think.

Given that Mank was the last thing Seyfried shot before Los Angeles was locked up, she was busy with the birth of her second child. It remains to be seen exactly how she will build on the Fincher movie. But it’s not like she has a focused career strategy: anyone with a plan is probably more disappointed than not, she says.

His two previous films, shot back to back, have not yet been released. One is the domestic thriller of Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcinis Things Heard and Seen. The other is A mouthful of air, directed by her dear friend Amy Koppelman, which concerns postpartum depression. It’s very heavy and very real, says Seyfried. She has no idea when either will be released, but describes both as equally special and wonderful experiences for Mank. Maybe they too will show new sides to the actress. I guess my only plan was not to be ranked, she told herself. A plan which, it seems, is going well.

Yeah I think so. But everything fluctuates, you know? And the box office has so much to do with the opportunities that come your way, which is just a bummer. But sometimes people take a chance on you. And I was lucky.