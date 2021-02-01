UAE draws filmmakers from Hollywood and Bollywood, even amid Covid pandemic – News





CT report Posted on February 1, 2021 at 16.29 1

out of 4 Mission: Impossible 7: The United Arab Emirates have long inspired filmmakers around the world to capture the country in its varied hues – undulating desert dunes, coastal vistas and incredible futuristic skylines. Even Covid hasn’t discouraged filming here. As soon as restrictions on the pandemic were relaxed, directors and producers from two influential film industries – Hollywood and Bollywood, flocked to the country to shoot. One of the most famous film franchises in the world, Impossible mission, would be filming his next episode here. As the jury wonders whether or not Tom Cruise made it to our shores, the film’s director Christopher McQuarrie created a buzz after posting footage of various places believed to be in the United Arab Emirates on his media. social. Even the film’s lead actress, Rebecca Ferguson, wowed fans with such images. 2

out of 4 Pathan: Fans who were eagerly awaiting Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s next release on the big screen (his last release was in 2018 Zero), are no doubt delighted at the news that the actor has started filming Pathan, who co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. A few Dubai residents posted photos on social media with the star and several clips of him allegedly filming an action sequence on a heavy motor vehicle have emerged. 3

out of 4 Dune: Dune is an upcoming science fiction film directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet – the first of a planned two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name. Several scenes of the film were shot in Abu Dhabi, which formed a key backdrop for the planet Arrakis – a fictional planet on which the film is set. 4

out of 4 Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Telugu Movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata, starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, is an action comedy film written and directed by Parasuram. Mahesh Babu who gave success to the Telugu film industry as Pokiri, Okkadu and Athadu, currently running for Sarkaru Vaari Paata in the city and in a comment to the Khaleej Times, praised Dubai for its security protocols during the Covid pandemic, saying its crew felt very safe in the city.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos