Naya Rivera’s Los Feliz House Sells For $ 2.69 Million | Grey’s Anatomy actor buys at Echo Park | Silver Lake House Gears Up for “You” on TV | Immovable





Eastside Real Estate & Development News An overview of the latest real estate news. Echo Park Jake Borelli – aka Dr Levi Schmitt on Grays Anatomy and Station 19 – paid $ 1.1 million for a small renovated 1950s bungalow, according to Dirt and real estate registers. Although the house is only 921 square feet – and the land is only 2506 square feet – Dirt points out that it is almost completely hidden by a high fence and tall trees. The house was built in 1956, but has been customized with an upgraded roof, electrical system, HVAC system, and tankless water heater. It had changed owners less than three years earlier – in April 2018 for $ 934,000. The happy The last home of late actress Naya Rivera has found a new owner. The New York Post reports it sold for $ 2.69 million, just nine days after the 1930s two-story Colonial refurbishedentered the market for about this price. The former child actor, model and singer, who played Santana Lopez in Glee, drowned in julyby boat with her 4 year old son (who survived) on Lake Piru in Ventura County. Pop singer and actress Ashley Tisdale (High School Musical) has listed her villa for just under $ 5.8 million – even though she bought the renovated house only a year and a half ago for $ 4.1 million,Dirt reported. The 4,214-square-foot Mediterranean features four bedrooms and 2.5 baths, plus a one-bedroom / 1.5-bathroom guesthouse – all laid out on about a third of an acre of land. Dirt points out that Tisdale has successfully bought and sold a few homes at a profit over the past few years. Silver Lake If you've seen "You" – the Lifetime / Netflix series about a New York serial killer moving to Los Angeles – a house in the Primrose Hill neighborhood may sound familiar. The mid-century modern on Windsor Avenue was used as the residence of the character Love Quinn in the season two finale, Love Actually, Dirt reported. Ownership records show that the 1,718 square foot 2 bedroom was built in 1956. It changed owners last September for $ 2,075,020.

