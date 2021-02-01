Entertainment
Waynes World is back for Super Bowl commercials, so party it up
They took the world by storm in the ’90s, and now they’re back to raking in some sweet Super Bowl money.
Mike Myers and Dana carvey come back like Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar in a Waynes World-themed Super Bowl commercial for Uber eats.
The food delivery app recruited Cable Access personalities, which started out as a Saturday Night Live skit, for its big-game spot at Super Bowl 2021, a.k.a Super Bowl LV, this Sunday.
The metalhead duo took their special lingo (Schwing! That’s what she said. Party! Excellent!) From the Waynes parents’ basement in Aurora, Illinois to the big screen in the 1992 hit movie Waynes World.
The film, directed by Penelope Spheeris, is famous for a scene in which Wayne, Garth and their friends singing and banging your head to Queens Bohemian Rhapsody. The film debuted at No.1, grossing over $ 121 million. Waynes World 2 followed in 1993.
As other brands like Budweiser skip Super Bowl ads this year, Uber Eats is forging ahead at full speed as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the Kansas City Chiefs.
So far Myers, 57, and Carvey, 65, have appeared in two teasers for the match-day commercial, which aired on Sunday, February 7.
2020 man, it was a great year! Wayne says in the first one (see the clip above). Do not!
The second teaser features a short musical interlude of Wayne and Garth, straight out of the basement.
Endorsements are not new to Waynes World. Just consider a scene from the first movie (see below) where Wayne and Garth denounce the sale by peddling Doritos, Pepsi, Nuprin and Reebok.
