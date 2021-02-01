A conversation with TIMES UP: making the entertainment industry more inclusive

The themes of safe work environments, women filmmakers and diversity initiatives in the entertainment industry were discussed during the conversation between the School of Dramatic Arts and TIMES UP on Thursday.

Entertainment Industry Director Ngoc Nguyen and Senior TIMES UP Program Manager Michelle Jones Simms offered wisdom and advice to students, ranging from confidence to being a male ally.

TIMES UP is a movement that was founded in January 2018 by over 300 women in the entertainment industry. As part of the fight against sexual harassment, TIMES UP works to create fair, safe and dignified work environments for women of all kinds.

Ngyuen and Jones Simms were introduced by Megan Colligan, a current member of the TIMES UP Entertainment Committee and the School of Dramatic Arts Council of Advisors, who has worked in the entertainment industry for over 25 years. Colligan said her work on TIMEs UP was among the most rewarding ever.

I have spent over 25 years in the entertainment industry and have observed the organic development of [TIMES UP], Colligan said. And watch the things I fundamentally believed manifested and watch rooms full of women share their experiences [and] put names to behaviors they were no longer willing to tolerate.

Nguyen discussed the 4% challenge, which is an initiative that advocates for women directors. Thanks to a study conducted by the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative in 2017, the foundation learned that only 4% of the directors of the top 1000 grossing films of the decade were women. Nguyen notes the importance of this initiative to increase the representation of women in leadership roles.

To continue building support for women in the industry, Nyugen also discussed a public service announcement launched last year, with support from Google and YouTube, which highlights roles below the line. and other viable careers available to women.

TIMES UP conducted a study with Dr Stacy Smith that highlighted the need for women, especially women of color, in leadership roles.

One of the main findings of the study was that if you had a woman, and especially a woman of color on the programming team, it increased the number of under-represented films across the board for filmmakers, a Nguyen said.

Nguyen and Jones Simms said this was key to creating table space for women of color in the industry.

Additionally, Jones Simms reviewed a two-year pilot program called Whos In The Room. The program has many components ranging from mentoring, production, budgeting, training and even money management. He was inspired by questions of who in the room and who may be seated at the table. Within eight to nine months of the start of the programs, 91% of those participating in the program found a new job.

We decided that we wanted to create leadership pathways for our next generation of individuals who are part of this pipeline of leaders and producers, so that they can create stories and content that will resemble the base that we see here today, but also, most importantly, that will shape the stories of the people around us in our communities, said Jones Simms.

The conversation eventually shifted to the impact of the coronavirus on work environments. Jones Simms discussed how businesses are now approaching many issues such as care needs and the impact of household dynamics on those who work now that we work from home.

For us, TIMES UP’s overall mission is safe, fair and dignified work, said Nguyen. Our three primaries [goals] with safety, emphasizing that everyone is safe at work; fairness, which level the playing field for women; then power, which disrupts the status quo.

Nyugen continued the conversation by advising audiences to be intentional and considerate with your relationships. She stressed the importance of creating an ecosystem of people you can trust, as well as finding a mentor.

[Be]really intentional on who you bring, [be] intentional to have different voices, different perspectives, different lived experiences, because that will only make your creative outlet even more interesting, Nguyen said.

The discussion ended with a question-and-answer session in which students asked a variety of questions relating to topics such as acting and production advice and securing a seat at the table. .

At the end of the webinar, each audience member received a copy of the TIMEs UP Foundation resources for USC School of Dramatic Arts students, including their guide to working in entertainment and their initiative data. inclusion.