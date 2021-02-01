Entertainment
A conversation with TIMES UP: making the entertainment industry more inclusive
The themes of safe work environments, women filmmakers and diversity initiatives in the entertainment industry were discussed during the conversation between the School of Dramatic Arts and TIMES UP on Thursday.
Entertainment Industry Director Ngoc Nguyen and Senior TIMES UP Program Manager Michelle Jones Simms offered wisdom and advice to students, ranging from confidence to being a male ally.
TIMES UP is a movement that was founded in January 2018 by over 300 women in the entertainment industry. As part of the fight against sexual harassment, TIMES UP works to create fair, safe and dignified work environments for women of all kinds.
Ngyuen and Jones Simms were introduced by Megan Colligan, a current member of the TIMES UP Entertainment Committee and the School of Dramatic Arts Council of Advisors, who has worked in the entertainment industry for over 25 years. Colligan said her work on TIMEs UP was among the most rewarding ever.
I have spent over 25 years in the entertainment industry and have observed the organic development of [TIMES UP], Colligan said. And watch the things I fundamentally believed manifested and watch rooms full of women share their experiences [and] put names to behaviors they were no longer willing to tolerate.
Nguyen discussed the 4% challenge, which is an initiative that advocates for women directors. Thanks to a study conducted by the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative in 2017, the foundation learned that only 4% of the directors of the top 1000 grossing films of the decade were women. Nguyen notes the importance of this initiative to increase the representation of women in leadership roles.
To continue building support for women in the industry, Nyugen also discussed a public service announcement launched last year, with support from Google and YouTube, which highlights roles below the line. and other viable careers available to women.
TIMES UP conducted a study with Dr Stacy Smith that highlighted the need for women, especially women of color, in leadership roles.
One of the main findings of the study was that if you had a woman, and especially a woman of color on the programming team, it increased the number of under-represented films across the board for filmmakers, a Nguyen said.
Nguyen and Jones Simms said this was key to creating table space for women of color in the industry.
Additionally, Jones Simms reviewed a two-year pilot program called Whos In The Room. The program has many components ranging from mentoring, production, budgeting, training and even money management. He was inspired by questions of who in the room and who may be seated at the table. Within eight to nine months of the start of the programs, 91% of those participating in the program found a new job.
We decided that we wanted to create leadership pathways for our next generation of individuals who are part of this pipeline of leaders and producers, so that they can create stories and content that will resemble the base that we see here today, but also, most importantly, that will shape the stories of the people around us in our communities, said Jones Simms.
The conversation eventually shifted to the impact of the coronavirus on work environments. Jones Simms discussed how businesses are now approaching many issues such as care needs and the impact of household dynamics on those who work now that we work from home.
For us, TIMES UP’s overall mission is safe, fair and dignified work, said Nguyen. Our three primaries [goals] with safety, emphasizing that everyone is safe at work; fairness, which level the playing field for women; then power, which disrupts the status quo.
Nyugen continued the conversation by advising audiences to be intentional and considerate with your relationships. She stressed the importance of creating an ecosystem of people you can trust, as well as finding a mentor.
[Be]really intentional on who you bring, [be] intentional to have different voices, different perspectives, different lived experiences, because that will only make your creative outlet even more interesting, Nguyen said.
The discussion ended with a question-and-answer session in which students asked a variety of questions relating to topics such as acting and production advice and securing a seat at the table. .
At the end of the webinar, each audience member received a copy of the TIMEs UP Foundation resources for USC School of Dramatic Arts students, including their guide to working in entertainment and their initiative data. inclusion.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]