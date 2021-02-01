Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne on Shedding the Bullshit of Hollywood

At first glance, Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne may seem like an unlikely duo. While Rudolph is perhaps best known for Saturday Night Live (and her now recurring role as Vice President Kamala Harris), she has long lived in Los Angeles, where she is raising her family of four with her partner, Paul Thomas Anderson. In recent years, she has taken on memorable supporting roles on favorite cult shows like Big mouth and The right place. Lyonne, on the other hand, is one of those steadfast downtown New Yorkers, with instantly identifiable husky hair and voice, and describes her career as playing mostly “eccentric best friend” roles until Russian doll, the critically acclaimed Netflix series, which she co-created and stars in. (A second season is in the works.) But Rudolph and Lyonne have been friends for 20 years. They met in New York City, were even roommates for a short stay, and stayed close through various creative collaborations. (Rudolph calls Lyonne “Tashi”.) In 2018, they jointly launched a production company, Animal Pictures. They recently produced the Sarah Cooper comedy special Everything is fine, currently streaming on Netflix, and are developing several films and series, including People of the desert, a dramatic comedy created by Lyonne and Alia Shawkat.

Here, friends and business partners are discussing “getting rid of the bullshit” from Hollywood and choosing which communities they want to create with.

Maya Rudolph: Do you want to do memory honor? The good thing is that this is a fashion magazine, so we can talk about our first connection being a fashion show. You were like the cool guy who walked up to me at the Mercer Bar in a SNL after-party and were like, “Do you wanna be in a fashion show?” I think you were with Tara [Subkoff, the Imitation of Christ designer]. Or maybe Chloë [Sevigny], I am not sure. And you were like, “Great. Tomorrow, Showroom Seven, meet me there. It was like the words someone says to a child in a fantasy when coming to the big city. I remember we had our fitting, and we were so young and flexible, and tried on various cool black dresses, and that was it. And then we walked down Seventh Avenue, and I thought, “This is it, mom! I did! ”We didn’t know we weren’t models on the show, but we were actually the animators.

Honestly, when I talk about you in particular, in my introduction to you as the first New Yorker friend that I made outside of SNL, what I noticed very quickly is that you really – even then, and you were very young – have your own kind of family that you built, who really were your friends, and a huge sense of the community.

Natasha Lyonne: The truth is, of course, that the real reason, at least for me, for this business is that I just wanted to spend more time in this life with you in a substantial way. I remember the first few days we were like, “Oh shit, we really have a reason to talk on the phone every day now.” Nothing brings me more joy, the same way I’m sure you have with Amy [Poehler] and Tina [Fey] and [Rachel] Dratch, like a Wine country, or for me it’s like doing my show, Russian doll, with Chloë [Sevigny]. These are all the excuses we find for finding ways to spend time with the people we love the most.

SIR: I couldn’t agree more. I really appreciate the people in my life that I have the chance to know. And I also got to a place where I was tired and felt like the work was hard, and if you have the chance to choose what kind of work you do and who you do it with, then you better enjoy what you’re doing; the day passes quickly. If you love what you do and are passionate about it, and it’s with people who when you walk in the door you’re happy to see, that’s it, really. I always say that I like to do comedy as a group sport, but I like showbiz as a group sport. I’m not a woman who says, “Let me put the spotlight in the spotlight and then we’ll see if there are any left.” I like to make sure everyone has a turn. I am a sucker for the community. I love being part of a community. It really is my favorite thing.

NL: I am not interested in individual success. It looks a lot more like a head trip setup; it is to isolate. There is something about being able to celebrate success as a community that is really fun. I don’t want to be there alone, I want to be part of the group. I really like the idea that we are doing something together.

I’m sure there are creative people out there who like to do that and fuck each other, and they’re not here to make friends. But I’m here to make friends.

– Maya Rudolph –

SIR: Over the years, I have learned that I thrive in a community setting. I’m better at it, I’m learning more. I think women have a natural tendency to build community. There are men in my life and in my community, but the female relationships that I have had for so many years, which have kept me very fulfilled, are wells that I continue to go into. Thank God for the text strings. I have these text strings that really bring me to life and keep me grounded. These are safe places to let off steam, ask questions and say, “Did you make that mistake? Because I just created one. Or: “Does anyone have any jokes? Because I have to host this thing tomorrow. They wrote the toughest things for me.

It was always fishy for me and weird when I felt like women were classified as bad. Yes, women fight, women can be emotional, but I never really had that type of relationship growing up, where it was like, “Who can be better than the other?”

NL: I really identify with this from the Nora Ephron experience that I had [doing the play Love, Loss, and What I Wore] with Rosie O’Donnell, Tracee [Ellis] Ross, Carol Kane and Tyne Daly. It was a real, “Oh, that’s doing theater with women.” And then I really got it with Orange is the new black. It was only seven years old, “Oh, maybe that’s what it would have been like to go to college and make friends.” That they are now my people for life. If I’m ever without a job you better believe I’ll be 13 Orange is the new black members of the cast, at least one of them that I can contact.

SIR: I’m sure there are creative people out there who like to do that and fuck each other, and they’re not here to make friends. But I’m here to make friends. And also I joke about it all the time, and I say, “Well, I made these choices because I’m tired.” But I think at some point in life, if you’ve been living for a little while, luckily, you’re also fed up with bullshit, and it’s important to eliminate it. I have less patience and I have less room for it. I cheated my way to the place of bullshit having a child. It’s a really direct line to get to what’s important. I don’t know if I could have done it personally without following this path. I think having a child has been really helpful in grounding me in a place where “These things have to be done” or “Everybody’s going to Madison Square Garden tonight to see Andy. [Samberg] singing with Justin Timberlake and my daughter has a fever. I’m coming home. ”I don’t think we would have had a business like this if I hadn’t had this experience.

It’s big boy shit to take the reins. … I think it’s scary for women to do that, to say, “Hey, that’s not enough.

—Natasha Lyonne –

NL: The way I experienced the end of the bullshit was, like, there were so many years to exist as a fringe gamer with nowhere to put my things. I have very specific things. For better or worse, whether you like it or not, it’s a very specific point of view. And I think, for decades in this industry, I had been doing these kind of eccentric best friend parts where there was nothing on the page, and I was being asked to bring my whole personality to it, like that would. interesting. And the truth is, there was nothing to do, there was nothing there. So it was about understanding that it was normal to take a lot of space in this life by being a woman, and it is not an activity based on shame. It’s okay to be a boss. It’s normal that not everyone loves you around the clock.

It’s a lot easier to complain from a distance and say, “Well, hey, man, I did my best in that asshole movie, but I guess they didn’t do a very good job. work or something with that. It’s big boy shit to take the reins. It was terrible to know how much space I was allowed to occupy in the creative realm. It was not enough. And I think it’s scary for women to do that, to say, “Hey, that’s not enough.” And the truth is I’m getting older, and I’m catching up, like, “Oh, okay, I’m over 40. It’s okay to be in charge of some shit. I have been there for 35 years. Its good.”

I really do my best to surround myself with women. And 40 is the start for so many women in my life. This is such a misconception that is ingrained in us that we should tap into 25? 17? How young? Let us know.

SIR: Once you have to exercise that vulnerability to ask people to come forward for you, it’s really telling.

NL: Nora Ephron made her first movie at 40, and that’s awesome too. As a society, we have so many misconceptions about where these markers are when we’re supposed to do things and when we’re not supposed to do them. I just think these are important things for women that we just learn to carve out for. And I think that’s really what we want to do as a company is support others and create that space for them.

