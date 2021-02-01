Corruption behind Robinhood disaster soars to the moon

This is exactly how people’s heads end up in guillotines.

In a time of civil unrest, economic disparity, and purely old-fashioned heartbreak, the dumbest thing that those in power can do is to peacock their most openly greedy and exploitative practices in the parade of capitalism.

Yet that’s exactly what they did when, for some reason, Robinhood Markets Inc., Webull Financial LLC, E * Trade Financial Corp. and Interactive Brokers Group Inc., all stock trading platforms, have limited the purchase of Gamestop, AMC Entertainment and Nokia stocks among others.

For quick context, at the start of last month a group of retail investors, coordinated via a Reddit thread called r / WallStreetBets, decided to organize a short squeeze on stocks that had been heavily shorted by funds. large-scale speculative.

Short squeeze occurs when investors intentionally drive up the price of a stock in order to force short sellers to redeem shares they sold at a much higher price than they bought them at.

Keep in mind that the goal of a short seller is to borrow a stock at a certain price, sell it to someone else at that price, and only redeem the stock once. that the stock price has fallen (which they are actually betting on). If short sellers are forced to redeem their positions at higher prices than expected, then the stocks they have sold soar in value thanks to this influx of buyers at such a high price and all those who traditionally remain invested in the stock benefit.

This move on the part of Robinhood alone, and anyone else its CEO is in cahoots with, prevented their 13 million users from buying any of the stocks involved in the short squeeze. It doesn’t take a mathematician to notice that preventing 13 million investors from buying a particularly hot stock for an interval of time could cost stocks and their investors a decent sum, which is exactly what happened. .

When hedge funds and large corporations wage these kinds of betting wars with each other, no one, online broker or otherwise, stands in their way or restricts stocks. The only noticeable difference in this case is that only the large hedge funds lose money on their short positions, and it is especially the everyday retail investors who make the big gains.

There is a somewhat unified feeling that the trading platforms’ decision to limit trading in these stocks was a deceptive attempt to appease their large hedge fund clients by helping them minimize losses. Members of Congress raised the possibility of a hearing regarding the equity trading platforms and hedge funds involved. The situation is still unfolding and it remains to be seen whether or not there will be any real repercussions, but make no mistake, this only happened because the short squeeze hurt the pockets of companies. very rich. If this were a statement against market manipulation, most of these hedge funds would now be bankrupt.

Many have expressed their public outrage at this particular show of seemingly unchecked corporate power, from Donald Trump Jr. to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Elon Musk to some of the 6.3 million included members. users subscribed to r / WallStreetBets. And these groups of people often don’t agree.

As we bicker and argue over $ 20 bills and the importance of US Treasury Secretaries’ gender, the point is, we mostly agree on the deeply problematic nature of corporate power in the United States. So, in the interest of fixing an issue that we all agree on and which is currently getting our full attention, let yourself be tempted by a specific mechanism by which companies gain political power in the United States and list a few measures. what you can do about it.

Generally speaking, lobbying consists of trying to influence lawmakers on legislation. It has grown into an industry that spent around $ 3.5 billion on its activities impacting legislation in 2020 alone.

The way this plays out in real time is that special interest groups, like, say, hedge fund lobbyists, organize fundraising events for lawmakers and give them wads of money on the bank. tacit agreement that this money is exchanged for the favorable legislative treatment of their industry.

Another way to do this is direct and diverted campaign funding from lobbyists to federal parties, candidates and outside groups for the next election. This is actually another technique by which political donors can bypass the limits of political donations, which are then exchanged, you guessed it, for political favors honoring the biggest contributors. In the case of hedge fund lobbying, the industry contributed around $ 200 million to fund the political campaign in 2020.

A final way in which lobbying takes place is through something called the revolving door. Lawmakers, who are not known for their extravagant incomes, are offered positions in lobbying firms with six-figure salaries on the again unspoken condition that these politicians keep their future employers in mind when letting go. elaboration of legislation. Eighty-six percent of hedge fund lobbyists were once lawmakers.

If that doesn’t smell fishy enough yet, a hedge fund called Citadel LLC. who alleged (and disputed) involvement in Robinhood’s decision to limit the purchase of GME, AMC, etc. was also the main contributor to hedge fund lobbyists in the 2020 election cycle, alone contributing around $ 48 million.

There is simply no comparable incentive for politicians to hold these hedge funds (or any other company for that matter) accountable for screwing up the little ones when these companies fund their entire legislative careers. Suggesting a congressional hearing to remedy the hedge fund situation is a hilarious joke once you realize that these hearings are pretty much paid for by the hedge funds themselves.

In order to see the right people be held accountable for this whole Robinhood fiasco or something like that as many claim to want it to be, then it is necessary to start worrying about limiting corporate lobbying. The revolving door needs to close, lobbyists’ fundraising loopholes need to be closed, and everyone who was so furious with this whole ordeal on Twitter needs to start monitoring who is bought by whom (opensecrets.org is a great resource for to start).

Lets be aware of corporate lobbying on the moon!