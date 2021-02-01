Actor Aadarsh ​​flaunts his six pack abs; says “8 months waiting for this moment”





After Krishna Reddy, it was his actor BFF Aadarsh ​​who raised many eyebrows with his enviable six pack abs. The actor couldn’t resist taking his Instagram account to flaunt his toned body and share his excitement with fans. In the post, Aadarsh ​​mentioned how he accomplished this feat and waited over 8 months for the special moment. He wrote: “Finally a 6 pack with gym workouts



Yes it’s me



Waiting 8 months at this time



Thanks to @ antony.arnoldfitnessgym for giving me maximum support to get the 6 pack. The best trainer for 6 pack and 8 pack with workouts and the best diet # thank you very much Anna



# 6Pack # 8Pack #workouts #fitness #achievement #healthyLife #Nutrition #fitnessregime #fitnessgoal (sic) ”



Aadarsh ​​Ravikrishna’s best friends, Siva Jyothi and others were all praise for her transformation. Sharing Aadarsh’s photo, Ravikrishna wrote, “Crazy transformation honey, I know how hard you have worked for this dedication to the next level. Ur my inspiration (sic)”. Siva Jyothi couldn’t be prouder either. “So so proud of you,” one reads in her Instagram story. Ravikrishna, Krishna Reddy and Aadarsh ​​never missed a chance to go to the gym and trained rigorously for this unique achievement and their photos say it all. Aadarsh ​​is known for his performances on popular shows like Agnisakshi and he shares a great rapport with Arjun Ambati, Ravikrishna, Himaja, Rohini Noni, Krishna Reddy and others. 1 /ten Telugu TV actors with perfect abs Left arrow Right arrow Take a look at the handsome Telugu TV hunks who have perfect abs Take a look at the handsome Telugu TV hunks who have perfect abs Read moreRead less

BB Telugu 4 winner proudly flaunts his chiseled body and the transformation he achieved in 2017 BB Telugu 4 winner proudly flaunts his chiseled body and the transformation he achieved in 2017 Read moreRead less

Mudda Mandaram won the perfect abs he recently posted on social media Mudda Mandaram won the perfect abs he recently posted on social media Read moreRead less

Here’s how actor Aame Katha wanted his fans on social media – something he won in 2020 Here’s how actor Aame Katha wanted his fans on social media – something he won in 2020 Read moreRead less

Former BB contender Telugu 3 has the perfect abs and he couldn’t resist flaunting his transformation Former BB contender Telugu 3 has the perfect abs and he couldn’t resist flaunting his transformation Read moreRead less

This fitness guru spares no effort to stay in shape and often motivates fans in much the same way. This fitness guru spares no effort to stay in shape and often motivates fans in much the same way. Read moreRead less

BB Telugu 3 finalist has the perfect abs and he knows it BB Telugu 3 finalist has the perfect abs and he knows it Read moreRead less

BB Telugu season 1 has proven time and time again that nothing is impossible with his incredible transformation BB Telugu season 1 has proven time and time again that nothing is impossible with his incredible transformation Read moreRead less

This 2019 pic shows Arjun Ambati proudly sporting his enviable six-pack abs This 2019 pic shows Arjun Ambati proudly sporting his enviable six-pack abs Read moreRead less

This throwback image gives a glimpse of the fitness freak this former BB Telugu Season 1 contestant is This throwback image gives a glimpse of the fitness freak this former BB Telugu Season 1 contestant is Read moreRead less Share this on: FacebookTwitterPintrest



