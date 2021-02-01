Flexible living spaces for $ 7 million in Cancun, Hollywood Hills and Manhattan





Designed by Mexican architect and visionary Sergio Ordua, Casa EnMar combines striking details with … [+] a wealth of indoor-outdoor living space. Hilton and Hyland

Among the biggest housing trends of 2020 was a shift towards properties offering flexible living space. In these weeks, look at the luxury real estate market I took a look at Global Forbes Properties to see how many and what types of flexible spaces around $ 7 million are buying in Cancn, Hollywood Hills and Manhattan. Here’s a closer look: Cancn, Quintana Roo, Mexico Located in the Zona Hotelera district of Cancn, an island full of upscale hotels and white sand beaches, this contemporary residence is both a house and a work of art. Designed by famous Mexican architect Sergio Ordua, the exhibition venue called Casa EnMar draws the eye upwards with its clean lines, sharp angles and walls of floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the sea. Natural materials such as that marble, stone, wood and steel figure prominently in the remarkable design. Clean lines, sharp angles, and glass walls make the $ 6.9 million Cancn property stand out, … [+] specially at night. Hilton and Hyland

Features: The sloping walls and columns expand and elevate the living spaces, especially in the main living room, where a steel and glass walkway crosses the space at three heights. Custom doors and furniture have been designed to fit asymmetric rooms in homes. In some 9,350 square feet of living space are six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, formal rooms and a dazzling bar. An elevated office space and a glass walkway extend across the great room of Casa EnMar. Hilton and Hyland

Other advantages: The vaulted entrance hall flows through glass doors and onto a tropical wooden deck that crosses the pool before ending on a cantilevered balcony perched above the ocean. Palm trees dot the well-maintained property, which includes several terraces, a seating area and a garden. The white sand beaches and the Caribbean Sea lie just beyond the pool. Price: $ 6.9 million Represented by: Thomas glabman and Sad rullan, Hilton and Hyland Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California Located near Runyon Canyon in the Hollywood Hills, this fresh contemporary residence with Mediterranean notes combines a wealth of outdoor living space with mountain and city views that come alive at night. A recent renovation of Studio Tim Campbell has upgraded the living spaces with a range of new materials while introducing imported French oak floors and Euroline steel doors and windows. Listed for $ 6.999 million, the renovated contemporary home features interiors enhanced by … [+] Studio Tim Campbell and plenty of outdoor living space. Hilton and Hyland

Features: The four bedroom, five bathroom home has been polished from top to bottom. Vaulted ceilings and exposed beams surmount a large open concept space including a chef’s kitchen, living room and dining room. Outdoors, the resort-style grounds include a pool and spa, expansive deck, and outdoor lattice kitchen / bar. The wooden cladding gives a rustic touch to the recording studio, which is soundproofed. Hilton and Hyland

Other advantages: The west wing of the houses has been reconfigured to include a guesthouse and a state-of-the-art home theater. There’s also a wood-clad, soundproofed recording studio to create your own musical uplift. Price: $ 6.999 million Represented by: Jonathan nash and Jamie Davis, Hilton and Hyland West Village, Manhattan, New York State For those who dream of a patio in the heart of Manhattans West Village, look no further. This Three bedroom, four bathroom penthouse Crowning a six-story building has a planted roof terrace with views of Tribeca, the Freedom Tower, and West Village. Among the three bedrooms is a guest suite with a wood-burning fireplace which could be converted into … [+] an office or den. Real Estate Warburg

Features: A bright living room with a wood-burning fireplace and built-in shelves is at the heart of the penthouse. The east and west facing windows bring natural light into the living and dining area. In the windowed kitchen diner, a blue accent wall provides a visual contrast to the milky white countertops and cabinetry. Patio doors open onto a private terrace with views of Tribeca, the Freedom Tower and the … [+] in the West Village area. Real Estate Warburg

Other advantages: Flexibility in the floor plan is an important plus. The master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and two additional closets in addition to an enlarged bathroom. One of the other two bedrooms has a wood burning fireplace and patio doors that open onto the patio, making it a prime candidate to convert into an office / office. Price: $ 7 million Represented by: Tania Isacoff Friedland and Allison Chiaramonte, Real Estate Warburg

