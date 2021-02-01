The Daily Chase: Redditors turn to money; federal government sees ’emergency’ for air aid





The revolt of retail investors remains the story. Today, silver prices were skyrocketing as traders on Reddit turned to metal. Meanwhile, the last time I looked there were eight stocks with trading restrictions on the Robinhood app and the pre-market moves for those names were mixed (Gamestop having changed little, while AMC Entertainment was up almost 20%). Track every move for the day and dig deeper into the changing landscape of short sellers when Muddy Waters Researchs Carson Block joins Bloomberg Markets at 1:40 p.m. IN CONVERSATION WITH THE MINISTER OF TRANSPORT Omar Alghabra joined us this morning on all the topical issues that dominated his time at the very beginning of his mandate as Minister of Transport. On the issue of the new rules that were announced last week, Alghabra said “realistically it could take a few weeks” for the new mandatory COVID testing measures to be implemented. He also acknowledged that the announcement including the suspension of the sun destination service “adds an additional sense of urgency” to the bargaining aid for airlines. Check out the interview on BNNBloomberg.ca if you missed it live. YOUR MONTH OF MONEY BNN Bloomberg’s annual tradition returns as we aim to help you make the best financial decisions possible as the RRSP contribution deadline approaches (March 1 for the 2020 tax year). Well, set the stage with Bruce Sellery, personal finance expert and former BNN host, at 4:30 p.m. OTHER NOTABLE STORIES – Former Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada Carolyn Wilkins is transitioning to the private sector. Early this morning, Intact Financial announced that Wilkins had been appointed to its board of directors. – TFI International made another case. Today, the Canadian trucking and logistics company announced its purchase of Fleetway Transport which a statement said brought in $ 25 million in revenue last year. – The Wall Street Journal reports Exxon Mobil and Chevron held preliminary merger talks last year. Talks are not underway but could possibly be revived, according to the report. The shares of both companies are trading slightly more before market. – US President Joe Biden will meet today with 10 Republican senators who rallied on a other COVID-19 relief package The total cost is estimated to be US $ 600 billion, which will test Presidents’ desire to reach the other side of the aisle as we know he is considering a much larger package of US $ 1.9 trillion. NEWS RELEASES / SIGNIFICANT EVENTS – Notable data: ISM US Manufacturing Index – Credit availability program for severely affected sectors opens to applications – Air Canada resumes 737 Max service on select TORONTO and Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton and Winnipeg flights – 11 a.m. ET: White House COVID-19 response team holds media availability – 12:30 p.m. ET: White House press briefing – 5 p.m. ET: US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet in the Oval Office with Republican senators about the relief program







