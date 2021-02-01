Hollywood May Bring A $ GME GameStop / Reddit Movie To Life Soon

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), one of Hollywood’s oldest film studios, has just purchased the film rights for “The anti-social network.” The antisocial network recounts the $ GME GameStop / Reddit saga, which may soon become a GameStop / Reddit movie.
GAMESTOP / REDDIT FILM WITH A PITSTOP IN HOLLYWOOD
The entire GameStop / Reddit saga has captured the imaginations of many and the wrath of those on Wall Street. Now Hollywood might even make a movie out of it, given the right circumstances.
MGM, recognizable by its iconic roaring lion, purchased the film rights for a book proposal titled The anti-social network.New York Times bestselling author Ben Mezrich offered to write the book. The book chronicles the incredible struggle of the Redditors at r / WallStreetBets which, with a collective effort, caused a short squeeze in $ GME shares. The move, allegedly, responds to hedge fund investors who bypassed GameStop. The Redditors, with a soft spot for the struggling video game retail company, have reacted to counter this strategy. Their move led to a massive increase in the value of $ GME shares, which rose from around $ 20 each to over $ 360 at its peak.
If you are one of those people who has struggled through this whole ordeal, then MGM is here for you. The rights to the newly acquired movie may eventually lead to a GameStop / Reddit movie. Plus, Mezrich isn’t your ordinary writer enjoying the drama of real life. He also wroteAccidental billionaires: the founding of Facebook, a story of sex, money, genius and betrayal. Columbia Pictures then adapted the book into the 2010 film.Social network.
Getting the GameStop / Reddit movie off the ground won’t be a difficult task. In addition, the media attention to him at the moment shows that many people found the question funny. Even an AOC Twitch stream drew over 600,000 viewers just talking.
