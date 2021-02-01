Actor Danny Boaz Abruptly Fired from ‘The Young and the Restless’, Possibly for Political Reasons





Home Television Actor Danny Boaz abruptly fired from “The Young and the Restless”, maybe … Actor Danny Boaz is leaving CBS’s “The Young and the Restless” today after 100 episodes and approximately 16 months of playing Chance Chancellor. A few weeks ago, his character got married in a lavish ceremony but he was not there. Instead, his wife’s real on-screen husband / actor took on the role. Boaz was at home in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. He missed the biggest event in his character’s life on screen. Talk about the timing. Boaz said in his original Instagram post that he heard about the news on Christmas Eve. Ouch! Really? Couldn’t they wait until Monday? He also said in the post – which was later edited – that “4 or 5 contract players” would be fired due to COVID testing fees at the studio. It may not be true. Boaz wrote: Would love to say it was my choice, that I booked the next big project and [am] to leave of my own accord but that would not be the truth. In the original post, he added: I invested a year of my life in a screenplay and couldn’t see it through. His character simply won’t be seen on screen for a while. He was told he would not be replaced. But it is likely that we will see another chance in a few months. Several fans responded that Boaz’s right-wing Republican leanings, his support for Donald Trump after the election, etc. led to his dismissal. They weren’t unhappy with it, just surprised at the bluntness. CBS will never admit it, if that’s true. But “The Young and the Restless” star Eric Braeden is a staunch liberal, and has been adamant in his criticism of Trump and his cronies. Most of the actors have also been. Boaz was raised in Texas on football and beer. It’s a shame to find out that he was a MAGA. But if so, it couldn’t have been an easy time on set. Author Roger Friedman started his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. He wrote the Intelligencer column for NY Magazine in the mid-90s, reporting on the OJ Simpson trial, as well as for the real Parade magazine (when it was owned by Conde Nast), and wrote for the New York Observer, Details, Vogue, Spin, The New York Times, The NY Post, The Washington Post, and The NY Daily News among many publications. He is the writer and co-producer of “Only the Strong Survive”, a selection from the Cannes, Sundance and Telluride festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus. More articles from the author







