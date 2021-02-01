Nova Scotia actor Meredith MacNeill stars in Pretty Hard Cases | Local ways of life | Lifestyles

It’s hard not to get carried away by the energy, enthusiasm and imagination of Meredith MacNeill.

Within a minute of picking up the phone at her home in the woods of Pictou County, she throws the idea of ​​forming a band called Hot and Weird, although having no instrumental skills per se, and you go. just because you think she can do anything.

“If you have such a good band name, it doesn’t matter. You’ll believe you can play, ”she said with focused conviction.

In a way, she has done almost everything, as a former writer and cast member for This Hour Has 22 Minutes and as a quarterback for the brilliant Baroness Von Sketch Show comedy troupe, where she got to try out. a plethora of characters.

But what she hasn’t had a chance to do is explore a character in more depth throughout the series, an opportunity that now presents itself with the debut of new CBC procedural drama. -TV Pretty Hard Cases, which premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Playing the role of Toronto detective Samantha Wazowski, MacNeill is paired with Adrienne C.’s Kelly Duff.

It’s a role the Nova Scotia-bred actor takes on brilliantly, making the most of his loose-limbed physicality and endlessly expressive face. But the comedic notes of grace serve to spark Pretty Hard Cases’ deeper, deeper themes of professional women approaching middle age through the eyes of its creators, Newfoundland’s Sherry White (Maudie, Little Dog) and Tassie Cameron of Toronto (Mary Kills People, Nurses), with her sister Amy Cameron on board as executive producer.

“Even though I’m in my 40s, I feel like I’m eight and I’ve never done anything before and everything looks new,” MacNeill says. “Even in my fourth year doing Baroness Von Sketch, I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so wild, this is so new!’

“But the only thing I rely on is my training and the way I get into character, and that never changes.”

From Shakespeare to satire

Studying Shakespeare at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London may not be the most obvious route to doing sketch comedy, but MacNeill says she used those honed skills to bring characters from the scene to life. baroness that she could only play for a few minutes.

With Pretty Hard Cases, she has more room to stretch, focus on the details, and get serious alongside Moore as a streetwise and aloof partner, as professional women doing hard work and facing challenges. difficult life decisions as well as career goals.

“I feel like the big theme of the show for Sam and Kelly is loneliness, and how they tackle it,” MacNeill says. “And also how these two women are at the top of their game in terms of professional life, and how that is reflected in their personal lives.”

CBC-TV’s new comedy-drama Pretty Hard Cases delves into the lives of professional women, in this case police detectives played by Meredith MacNeill and Adrienne C. Moore, and balances personal life with career goals. – Cameron Photos

MacNeill laughs when asked if she shares traits with Samantha, and says that aside from the fact that they are both single mothers and share a vulnerability in search of a human connection, the comparisons do. pretty much stop there. While she enjoys climbing into her character’s Type A personality, she doesn’t share her tough emotional shell or love of pantsuits.

“She’s very clumsy, she iron her t-shirts, she wants to be right all the time and she’s very aggressive with that. She’s not the nicest person, ”said MacNeill, who came to humanize her character even more as she spent more time in her skin.

“Adrienne and I said if there were ever action figures made of them, Kelly Duff would be bought off the shelf. I might be a collector’s item over time, but Sam isn’t cool. She’s only cool because she’s not cool.

A police procedure to change the times

Shot from late summer through fall, Pretty Hard Cases is a COVID-19 era production, requiring strict restrictions on cast and crew, though it isn’t a point of the plot about the series itself. There are signs of the times, however, like when Samantha’s son Elliott, played by Percy Hynes White, wears a Defund the Police t-shirt in the first episode.

Announced for production in early 2020, ahead of the global pandemic and the May 25 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police, Pretty Hard Cases became a different show as its scripts were adapted to become more aware of the Black Lives movement. Matter and the need for police. reform.

MacNeill says it was remarkable how the series evolved to encompass the new reality and a level of age consciousness we find ourselves in now.

“And that’s how it should be. The show was written before COVID and BLM, and I know they took responsibility for what it was like to do a crime show during that time, ”she says.

“It changed their approach to how they told the story, it led to this T-shirt being added to the script, for example. It became really important for the creators not to glorify the work of the police and to make sure that they told stories that reflected a really complicated and often imperfect font, while still making a procedural comedy.

RELATED: