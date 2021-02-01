Almost 80% of Hollywood Support Staff Considered ‘Cost Overloaded’, (Exclusive) Survey Says

The second #PayUpHollywood survey also reports the financial fallout from the pandemic, including the fact that nearly 20% of Hollywood assistants and support staff have left Los Angeles or returned to live with family and friends due to loss of income.



Nearly 80% of Hollywood assistants and other support staff earned less than $ 50,000 in 2020, and more than a third earned less than $ 30,000, new survey finds.

The figures were released on Monday in the second #PayUpHollywood survey on compensation and working conditions among support personnel in the entertainment industry, to which more than 1,000 people who held these positions between June 2019 and December 2020 contributed. .

Angelenos who do under$ 53,600and New Yorkers earning less than $ 51,600 are considered “financially burdened” by median rent standards, according to a 2019 study by Freddie Mac. The US Department of Housing and Development defines “at bear costs “such as families” who pay more than 30% of their income for shelter “and” may have difficulty meeting needs such as food, clothing, transport and medical care “.

The Popular Movement’s survey, which began in the fall of 2019 as a hashtag and has since helped spark an industry-wide conversation about unlivable wages in pipeline jobs, also points to financial challenges. particulars of the workforce amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost half of all support staff surveyed said they took concerts outside of assistant work to pay for living expenses between June 2019 and December 2020. More than 19%, meanwhile, said leaving Los Angeles or returning with family or friends due to “lost income from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For those who have kept their jobs amid the pandemic, expectations remain high in the office, according to support staff: more than a quarter of respondents whose hours have been cut due to the pandemic said the the amount of work they were supposed to do has remained the same. About a third of respondents who kept their jobs during the pandemic mentioned that their workload had increased since the outbreak of COVID-19. And when asked whether they should respond to work requests in a timely manner outside of traditional working hours, more than 77% of respondents said they were.

Almost 60% also said their employers did not offer to reimburse them for the additional costs they encountered as a result of working from home during COVID-19, such as increased utilities and increased utility bills. electricity and the purchase of their own lunch. And more than half of support staff said they did not seek reimbursement for overtime or expenses “for fear of negative repercussions.”

Interestingly, a slightly lower proportion (37.5%) of support staff reported that family or friends provided financial assistance for living expenses compared to survey respondents in 2019 that year, almost half of the assistants reported receiving financial assistance from their single parents.

Since the #PayUpHollywood movement erupted a year and a half ago, five agencies (CAA, ICM, UTA, WME and Verve) have increased their hourly rates for assistants, and the Hollywood Support Staff Relief Fund, co-created by the #PayUpHollywood coalition, has raised more than half a million dollars to provide support workers laid off during COVID-19 with grants of $ 1,000.

The movement’s investigation further documents the pandemic’s mental health toll on support staff, with around 78% of assistants saying working conditions during the period studied led to increased anxiety, almost half reporting an increase in depression and over 30% saying they saw an increase in insomnia. Still, nearly 77% of respondents said they didn’t feel comfortable taking time off to treat their mental health.

Of the 1,014 workers surveyed, about 77 percent were white, while about 10 percent were Latinx and black, respectively. Nine percent were Asians or Pacific Islanders, less than one percent were Indigenous / First Nations, and about 3 percent were from the Middle East / North Africa, with less than 2 percent ranking as “other”. Just over six percent identified as “a person with a disability”. Regarding the vast majority of respondents who reported earning less than $ 50,000 per year, the survey authors write: “Studios, companies and executives who keep support staff rates and salaries at this unlivable level are complicit in the racist and prejudiced behaviors that prevent people from under-represented groups from succeeding in entertainment. “

Steps employers can take to improve working conditions for support staff, say the authors at the end of the survey, include committing “to at least a 3 percent annual increase to keep up with the cost of the life of all support employees “, by reimbursing employees for office expenses which they now pay at home and offering an allowance for health expenses if the employer does not offer health insurance, as well as conducting company-wide surveys of support staff to determine unique challenges.