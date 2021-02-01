Entertainment
John Cena: “I can’t be mathematically at WWE WrestleMania 37 | Launderer report
Evan Agostini / Associated press
Many WWE fans were disappointed Sunday night when John Cena failed to make a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble.
Bad news: Cena won’t be around for the WrestleMania season at all.
“Currently I am in Vancouver filmingPeacemaker, the series for HBO Max, “said Cena Justin barrasso of Illustrated sports. “Given the quarantine regulations, if I were to leave Canada, upon my return I would have to quarantine for another two weeks. Essentially, that would stop production. Strictly based on the letter of the law at this time, it doesn’t “There is no logistical way that I can be there. We are now filming until July.
“It’s very hard to say because I know it’s going to be disappointing for a lot of people, but according to the settlement letter right now, there is no mathematical way I can beWrestleManiathis year.”
Cena has not been seen on WWE TV since his loss to The Fiend in their Firefly Funhouse match at WrestleMania last year.
With Cenafilming through at least July, the earliest well to see him on WWE lineup is likely to be SummerSlam. Depending on how the COVID-19 vaccine rollout unfolds, this could be in time for WWE to allow fans into arenas for shows.
WWE plans to allow a limited number of fans at Raymond James Stadium for this year’s WrestleMania, likely because it’s an outdoor venue with better options for spaced out fans. AEW regularly had a limited number of fans at Dailys Place in Jacksonville, another outdoor venue.
At 43, Cena has clearly entered a phase of semi-retirement in the world of pro wrestling. He’s a successful player with several ongoing projects; he hardly needs to submit to the rigors of a WWE schedule.
However, it seems almost certain that Cena will eventually return for one last race to continue his record-breaking 17th World Championship. When the time comes will depend on his schedule in the entertainment industry.
