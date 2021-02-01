Jamie Tarses, television pioneer, died at 56 | Entertainment

Jamie Tarses, who became the first woman to lead a major network entertainment division during a tumultuous run in the 1990s at ABC, died Monday of complications from a cardiac event last fall, according to multiple reports. citing his family.
CNN has reached out to his family for comment.
Stacker ranked the 50 most physical jobs in America using data from the Occupational Information Network (O * NET), a system developed by the U.S. Department of Labor providing information on 965 occupations within the U.S. economy. Click for more information.
Tarses became president of ABC Entertainment in 1996, after a successful run as head of comedy development at NBC, where she helped launch “Friends,” “Frasier,” and other popular sitcoms during the heyday of “Must-See TV”.
At ABC, she ran into a political minefield – the network had recently been acquired by Disney – and quit her post after three years.
At just 32, when she was recruited by then-Disney executive Michael Ovitz in a move that angered NBC executives, Tarses received inordinate media attention, including a New York Times magazine profile. in which she surprised her bosses by allowing reporter Lynn Hirschberg to unknowingly listen to her calls with them.
When she left ABC following another change of management in 1999, Tarses seemed relieved to move on, telling the Los Angeles Times of the constant rumors and speculation about behind-the-scenes friction: “I don’t. want to play more. work is a blast. I don’t need the rest of this nonsense. “
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm the listing.
Mistake! There was an error processing your request.
Since then Tarses has been active as a producer, as an executive producer on the series “Primeval”, “My Boys” and “Happy Endings”.
Tarses came from a show business family. Her father is veteran television producer Jay Tarses, who created shows such as “The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd”. His brother, Matt, is also a writer-producer.
After graduating from Williams College, she became a casting assistant on “Saturday Night Live” before joining Lorimar Television. Legendary NBC executive Brandon Tartikoff hired her in 1987, and she rose through the ranks through various creative positions to oversee the development of comedy.
The network executive played by Amanda Peet in “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” a 2006 short-lived NBC series from writer-producer Aaron Sorkin, was loosely modeled on Tarses, who served as a consultant.
In a statement, 20th Television president Karey Burke said, “Jamie was a trailblazer in the truest sense. She broke stereotypes and ideas about what a woman leader could accomplish and opened up the a way to others, at a cost to herself. She was a mentor and a friend, and many of us owe her a lot. “
Tarses was involved in various charities, including Young Storytellers, which reach out to young people by promoting the power of storytelling. Survivors include her partner, Paddy Aubrey, and their two children.
CNN’s Sandra Gonzalez contributed to this report.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit