‘Saved by the Bell’ actor Dustin Diamond dies at 44





Saved by the Bell star, Dustin Diamond died Monday after a three-week battle with carcinoma, according to his representative. He was 44 years old. Dustin didn’t suffer. He didn’t have to lie in pain. For that, we are grateful to him, said the spokesperson of the actors, Roger Paul, in a statement. Dustin Diamond as Screech Powers in “Saved by the Bell” (Chris Haston / NBCU Photo Bank) Diamond, best known for playing Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom, was hospitalized in Florida last month and his team later revealed he had cancer. Saved by the Bell aired from 1989 to 1993, and its spinoffs included Saved by the Bell: The College Years, Good Morning, Miss Bell, and Saved by the Bell: The New Class, in which Diamond starred. A sequel was released on Peacock last. fall with many of the original cast including Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. The diamond was not included. He has appeared in a handful of reality TV series, including the 5th season of “Celebrity Fit Club”, “The Weakest Link” and “Celebrity Boxing 2.” In December 2013, Diamond appeared in an episode of OWNs Where Are They Now? and became a member of the household in the 12th season of “Celebrity Big Brother”. Diamond has been sued on multiple occasions for overdue taxes and in foreclosure proceedings for missing mortgage payment. He’s appeared on reality TV shows, made a sex tape, and produced a revealing Lifetime TV documentary called The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story. In 2015, he was sentenced to four months in prison for his role in a Wisconsin barroom. Dustin was a witty and humorous individual whose greatest passion was making others laugh. He was able to feel and feel the emotions of others to such a length that he was able to feel them also as a strength and a flaw, all in one, Paul wrote. Deeply saddened to learn of the death of Dustin Diamond, a true genius of comedy. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Thinking back to our time working together, I’ll miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A face pie, my comrade. – Mark-Paul Gosselaar (@MPG) February 1, 2021 Dustin, you will miss my man. The fragility of this life is something that should never be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue … pic.twitter.com/BnxY9XgN5g – Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) February 1, 2021



