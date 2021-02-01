Sara Rea, Native of Meridian, Makes Her Mark in Hollywood | Local News

When Sara Rea, from Meridian, packed her rented U-Haul trailer and pulled out of her parents’ driveway in 2005, she was on her way to Los Angeles.

Little did she know she was starting a journey that would see her become an award-winning producer, joining forces with Reese Witherspoon and her company, Hello Sunshine.

Reas company, SKR Productions, launched in 2014, has also produced Project Runway Threads, Project Runway Jr. and The Naked Truth.

UnderRea’sleadership, Project Runway was nominated for 10 Emmys, won the Best Host Emmy, received multiple PGA awards and won a GLAAD award. Most importantly, the show promoted diversity and individuality, including models of all sizes and competitors from around the world.

Rea is most recently known for her work as a showrunner on Heidi Klum, and Tim Gunn has hosted Making the Cut, an Amazon Prime program that incorporates an e-commerce element, allowing viewers to purchase designer creations on Amazon Fashion.

Hello Sunshine, Rea’s new joint venture with Witherspoon, produces Get Organized on Netflix and is preparing a contest series, My Kind of Country for AppleTV +. Witherspoon officially acquired Reas SKR on December 7, 2020. With this move, Rea will bring in core employees who have worked with her for over 10 years.

We are our own little village, “Rea said.” This is important because it is the most effective way for us to continue developing and creating projects that matter. Our goal is always the same: to embrace diversity, inclusiveness and positive change in everything we do, on screen and off.

As the unscripted TV manager for Hello Sunshine, Rea believes this decision came at the right time with the right people. Witherspoon is caring, practical, and has amazing ideas for our mission-driven programming, she said.

Witherspoon agrees.

Sara has led an incredibly talented team whose values ​​and goals reflect everything we believe in at Hello Sunshine, and I’m inspired by everything they’ve accomplished, she says.

Rea, who graduated from Meridian High School in 1991, still maintains a core of friends in her hometown. Chancellor Rainey Breaux, Kristy Dollar Bridgers and Katie Crowe Coleman all agree that Reas’ success comes as no surprise.

Coleman says, [Rea] worked so hard and she is so well loved in the television world. She has a way of making everyone feel comfortable. When we visited her on the set of “Project Runway” we were treated like royalty because we were friends with the Big Boss, but they also talked a lot about her.

Bridgers, who now lives in Oxford, remembers Reas’ drive and determination during those early years.

I think all of her years as a competitive tennis player trained her early on never to give up, “she said.” She has the biggest heart and a strong desire not only to live a life, but to live a life marked by a purpose.

Breaux agrees.

Sara and I have been best friends since we were born, “she said.” Our parents are best friends. She is honest, fair, decisive and hardworking, but she still takes time to check on me and my family. To be as successful as Sara and to stay grounded is a testament to her upbringing and the values ​​she learned from her great parents and family and from this community.

Longtime friends laugh as they remember their adventures, including a trip to New Orleans when they were juniors at MHS.

Our parents let us fly to NOLA on our own for the weekend to celebrate our January birthdays, “Coleman recalls.” We had so much fun.

Bryan adds: We’ve all had birthdays to celebrate, except for Sara. We brought her for fun.

Today Reas’ parents, Chuck and Bobbie Rea, laugh about this trip.

Bobbie Rea remembers her daughter as the shyest little girl in second year, but she quickly gained confidence.

We call it Girl Scout Theory, “she said.” When Sara was at Brownies, she started selling Girl Scout cookies. I told her that I would drive her, but that she would have to knock on the neighbors’ door to make her sales. That’s exactly what she did, and I think it boosted her confidence. Since that day, she has been a determined and focused person, she says.

We are so proud of her, ”added her father.

Rea believes his path to success was mapped out all those years ago.

I’ve found a path I’m excited about, but I have to thank my parents for giving me their support to be myself, “she said.” It’s a mentality that I try to promote in my own life and my productions.

I’m proud to promote programming that emphasizes making dreams come true, “Rea added.” Whether you want to be a doctor, teacher, astronaut or fashion designer.