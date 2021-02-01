The Global Blizzard Entertainments Community to Come Together Virtually at BlizzConline February 1920 | Business

IRVINE, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – February 1, 2021 –

Champions of Azeroth, Defenders of Sanctuary and the Koprulu Sector, and Heroes of Overwatch and The Nexus are invited to a virtual celebration of community, creativity, 30 years of Blizzard play and epic adventures at coming to BlizzConline, coming February 19 and 20 at BlizzCon.com and anyone can watch the full show completely FREE.

BlizzConline is a fully digital community event and exhibition of all things Blizzard, giving players around the world a chance to connect in the online world as circumstances prevent everyone from coming together in the real world. For two consecutive days and across six programming channels, Blizzard developers will share the latest game news with the world, and cosplayers, artists and makeshift murlocs will share their talents through events such as the Community Showcase. Plus, as Blizzard celebrates its 30th anniversary in February, gamers around the world will have the chance to mark three decades of exploring epic games and worlds together as they eagerly await what the future holds. to their friends, guildmates and allies.

We couldn’t pass too much time without connecting with our community in the spirit of BlizzCon, and that’s what this show is all about getting together with friends from around the world and celebrating the connections and experiences that we share through games, said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. We were also excited to share a few updates on what the teams have been working on and while this isn’t the usual BlizzCon, the fully online format gives us a unique opportunity to shake things up a bit and create. a show specifically for a home community.

Day one of BlizzConline kicks off at 2 p.m. PST on Friday, February 19, with an opening segment that includes a first look at some of the latest in-game content currently in development. Then, for the next three plus hours, players will have the option to tune into one of six different theme channels to dive deeper into the games that interest them most.

The second day will resume at 12 p.m. PST on Saturday, February 20, with multiple channels again, until the event wraps up later in the afternoon. On this second day, Blizzard will answer player questions through question-and-answer sessions and highlight its global community of gamers, including the winners and outstanding contributions in cosplay, film, contests and exhibitions, of talent and art from Community Showcase.

Players who miss events while they are streaming will be able to watch them after their premiere (also free) in the BlizzConline video archive. A detailed schedule of events and segments will be announced in the weeks leading up to the show.

In addition to the birthday celebration activities that take place during and around BlizzConline, a range of in-game commemorative goodies are available for sale starting today, providing players with fun new ways to score. the epic opportunity in their favorite Blizzard games during BlizzConline and beyond. Players can now choose one of three Celebration collections in the Blizzard store on Battle.net:

– Essentials Pack ($ 19.99): Have fun with a moon-touched Nether Whelp to World of warcraft, Tracers OSV-03 Rogue mount with Tracer Hero in Heroes of the Storm, Overwatch player icon and spray (coming soon), a set of StarCraft portraits (to come), and a Diablo III animal and portrait (PC version; coming soon). In addition, get 10 Madness at the Darkmoon Faire card packs for Fireplace, 5 Overwatch Loot chests and a code to receive 15% off an order in the Blizzard Gear Shop (restrictions apply).

– Heroic Pack ($ 39.99): Upgrade to add the mighty Blizzard Bear mount to your Sensational collection and give them some hammer as the legendary Raynhardt in Overwatch (Coming soon). Additionally, score a random legendary Fireplace map of the Madness at the Darkmoon Faire put on and don cosmetic wings Diablo III (PC version; coming soon).

– Epic Pack ($ 59.99): Go for gold and get everything in the Heroic Pack plus five Golden Madness at the Darkmoon Faire card packs including all Golden cards; three golden loot boxes in Overwatch, each with a legendary warranty; 30 days of World of warcraft game time; and a set of Diablo III transmog elements (PC version; coming soon).

A version of this bundle is planned for Overwatch and Diablo III console players; details, pricing and availability will be announced at a later date.

Some BlizzConline content will be supported in 12 languages ​​via live streaming or VOD, including English with European Spanish, French, German, Russian, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Arabic, Japanese subtitles, Korean, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese.

For more information on BlizzConline, visit www.blizzcon.com.

For artwork and other elements of the BlizzConline and Blizzards games, visit http://blizzard.gamespress.com.

Overwatch skin, portrait, spray, and StarCraft portraits will be in-game no later than February 18, 2021; Diablo III in-game items will be in-game by February 28, 2021.

