Time and time again, Pooja Hegde has pulled off looks that leave people in awe of her. Plus, she can easily wear any look, be it a winter look, a summer look, a traditional look, or anything else you can think of.

Pooja Hegde shines in Anita Dongre's traditional embroidered dress

Once again, she took to Instagram to share photos in a traditional embroidered all-purple dress, Poja wears a mauve outfit coordinated with intricate embroidery from Anita Dongre’s collection. The combination of kurta and matching pants is completed with a matching belt making the outfit a complete ensemble. With gold earrings and punjabi jutti associated with the wedding dress.

Pooja Hegde shines in Anita Dongre's traditional embroidered dress

Captioning the photos she wrote, Purple sparkle @anitadongre @thetinseltoes @story_of_a_stylist @kajol_mulani @ suhasshinde1. “

Pooja Hegde has movies like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan, Rohit Shettys Circus opposite Ranveer Singh, Radhe Shyam with Prabhas as well as the Most Eligible Bachelor alongside Akhil Akkineni in the pipeline.

READ ALSO: Pooja Hegde Looks Graceful In This Ethnic Avatar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.