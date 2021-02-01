Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun debuts on scenic Costa Mujeres





TALLAHASSEE, Fla., February 1, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts is delighted to announce its new all-inclusive luxury property, Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun, opening Friday, January 29, 2021. Featuring a range of amenities , top-notch services and exclusives, this highly anticipated resort turns daily all-inclusive vacations into a hit experience Canadians will want to explore on their future getaways. “It was an incredible journey leading my team of star employees to prepare for the grand opening of Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun,” said General Manager Jonathan Iriarte. The Planet Hollywood brand is dedicated to delivering unique and memorable experiences, and with this new resort, we wanted to rewrite the storyline of what an all-inclusive vacation should look like. We look forward to our guests discovering the resort’s VIP range of features and attractions. “ Located in the exclusive resort enclave of Costa Mujeres, a charming, pristine peninsula just north of the Cancuns Hotel Zone, the Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun invites travelers to Vacation Like a Star in one of the most beautiful seaside locations. sea ​​of ​​Mexico, surrounded by turquoise waters and vast mangroves. With 898 luxury suites, world-class restaurants and modern wellness amenities, along with curated entertainment-themed experiences and authentic Hollywood memorabilia, this is the perfect resort for Canadians to explore when ‘they can travel safely again, from families to couples, friends and professionals. looking for a getaway like no other. A range of exciting PH experiences will allow guests to experience the wonders of Costa Mujeres while the resort’s PH attractions set the stage for action-packed on-site features including four pools, a man-made river, Shipwreck Cove, and Jurassic Splash Park, FlowRider surf simulator, Labyrinth, mini golf and the first Planet Play adventure park. Kids can enjoy supervised activities at the Stars Kids Club, a unique kids’ club program designed to spark the imaginations of the little ones, and the whole family can take a seat in the front row of the theater to watch fan favorite movies and classic movies. Offering today’s hottest culinary trends from the Crave World of Flavors program, Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancuns’ selection of 11 restaurants, including celebrity chef Guy Fieris Burger Joint, will take guests on a culinary adventure spanning from Mexico to Japan, Italy and India. You will also enjoy a Chefs Table experience with a personal chef and a personalized menu of dishes tailored to each person’s unique tastes. Another new venue, the Studio Disco Bar & Lounge, is the perfect place to live the VIP experience and dance the night away in paradise. With everything from specialty coffees to vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free choices, Planet Hollywood is committed to providing a memorable and memorable experience for every guest. Other all-star features and amenities include: The PH Spa, inspired by Hollywood’s golden age, which promises total relaxation and rejuvenation with deep immersive therapies, soothing massages, showers, steam room, sauna, hydrotherapy pool and a ice fountain.

The resort’s professionally designed wellness program, PHIT, offers active vacationers the hottest fitness regimes straight from Hollywood.

The state-of-the-art PUMPED Fitness Center that offers first-class workouts with professional instructors, daily classes and the latest in cardio and weight training equipment. The resort also has world-class tennis courts and outdoor facilities.

A modern and spacious convention center that will turn any conference or board meeting into a full red carpet experience, with a capacity for up to 1,300 guests.

A variety of wedding packages tailored to the big screen, plus on-site wedding coordinators to take care of all the details.

Monthly special events and daily activities for guests of all ages, from Hollywood Tribute parties to retro Wednesdays.

Iconic branded offerings, including the Your Soundtrack music program, where customers can host a soundtrack for their vacation, and Plugged-In, a personal command center to help customers do anything from ordering from room service to booking excursions, to free Wi-Fi throughout the resort.

The brand’s other offerings include the Main Event Guarantee, which allows guests to attend all major events in real time and STAR Class, delivering a full star experience with exclusive amenities and extraordinary service. Introducing a new way to vacation like a star, Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun, the brand’s first-ever adult-only resort concept, lets guests 18 and over enjoy the inspired experience of Planet Hollywood celebrities in an exclusive resort setting. This upscale oasis features 332 suites with top-notch amenities, including handcrafted PHabulous beds, ceiling-mounted rainfall showers, plush bathrobes and slippers. Adult Scene also has its own private beach and swimming pool, with a swim-up bar and waiter service, two specialty restaurants reserved exclusively for adult scene guests, the Braza Grill & Churrascaria and the Catch Seafood Restaurant, in addition to full access to the amenities and facilities of the Planet Hollywood resort. A video of the opening and inauguration ceremony of the station is available Here. About Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts offer luxurious vacation environments where guests can get closer to authentic Hollywood memorabilia, enjoy entertainment-themed facilities and vacation like a star in some of the most desirable locations including Costa Rica Paradise of Pura Vida, the beautiful beaches of Cancun and to come, Saint Maarten. For those seeking the full A-List treatment, the Star Class Upgrade provides members with a personal agent to maximize their experience, including access to the exclusive STAR Class lounge, a jumper to customize their mini bar in the bedroom, a pillow menu for the perfect nights sleep and more. Planet Hollywoods Adult scene is a lavish paradise for those 18 and over, offering uninterrupted cocktails and sunsets for a successful vacation experience. Designed for those who want to be dazzled by the wonders of technology, Planet Hollywood Resorts have a head start, offering guests superior luxury and innovation with the convenient Plugged In program, enabling a keyless and cashless environment for customers, unlimited Wi-Fi and a PHTV channel to stay informed. For more information, please contact:

Media relations

A photo accompanying this announcement is available on https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ef8b1ae-2ed4-4439-be06-2fd1294651ef https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffa1b621-bd57-4c6e-af29-7631433c108a https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4b70968-b1cd-4a21-9ba4-8a3e73d884e8

