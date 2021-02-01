Sbete A Mi Moto Series Based On The History Of The Menudo Group To Make Its US Debut On EstrellaTV | Business





BURBANK, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – February 1, 2021 – Estrella Media, a vertically integrated cross-platform Spanish-language media company, today announced that the long-awaited bio series Get on my motorbike, based on the history of the Menudo Band, will premiere in the United States on the EstrellaTV network. This press release contains multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005757/en/ Sbete A Mi Moto. Photo: Endemol Shine Boomdog The series, which tells the story of the iconic Puerto Rican boy band as told by its creator, will debut in the US on Sunday, February 14 at 9P ET / 8P CT on EstrellaTV, increasing its weekend lineup in 2021. Produced by Somos Productions, Endemol Shine Boomdog and Piolywood Studios, and distributed by SOMOS Distribution, Get on my motorbike launched in Mexico and Latin America in October 2020. The series tells the story of 80s international pop sensation Menudo in a dramatic series against the backdrop of the group’s anthological songs and the iconic status of the pop music pantheon, told by its creator. Get on my motorbike recounts an adventure of epic proportions; the story of the youthful phenomenon that revolutionized Latin pop music around the world. Encapsulated in fifteen 60-minute episodes, the production was shot in Mexico and Puerto Rico. With Yamil Urea, Braulio Castro and Rocio Verdejo, to name a few, Get on my motorbike tells the gripping story of Edgardo Diaz, an ambitious and astute businessman who created the iconic group that would eventually lay the foundation for the boy group formula as we know it today. We are really excited to bring Subete A Mi Moto to the Hispanic American public. Menudo was an international hit and the first Latin pop group to hit the mainstream US market, said Ivan Stoilkovich, EVP, TV Programming, Estrella Media, Inc. I’m sure this series will appeal to nostalgic fans in the States as well. -United. like transcending generations to attract new followers to the Menudos musical heritage. About Estrella Media, Inc. Estrella Media, Inc. is a leading Spanish-language media company that creates video and audio content for cross-platform distribution in the United States and around the world. Estrella Media is one of America’s largest producers of Spanish-language video content, producing over 4,000 hours per year of news and entertainment programming at its Estrella studios, and has a library of over 7,500 hours original entertainment programs. Estrella Media informs and entertains the American Hispanic television audience on the national broadcast network EstrellaTV, owns and operates stations in major Hispanic markets and through ad-supported free streaming platforms that broadcast KSDX-EstrellaTV. Additionally, the public can access Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform news network in the United States. Estrella Media is also a leading producer of audio programs and events in the Spanish language. The company’s Don Cheto radio network features one of the country’s most popular radio talent. Estrella Medias’ highly rated radio programs are broadcast on its radio stations in major US Hispanic markets and are also broadcast on digital media platforms. Estrella also produces large-scale music festivals, concerts and special events across the United States. To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit Middle star. Follow us on Twitter @Estrellamedia, Facebook @Estrellamediainc and LinkedIn @Estrella Media, Inc. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005757/en/ CONTACT: Contact for Estrella Media: Marco gonzalez Telephone: 818.653.1357 [email protected] KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TELEVISION AND RADIO GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC SOURCE: middle star Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 02/01/2021 12:46 PM / DISC: 02/01/2021 12:46 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005757/en

