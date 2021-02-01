Geffen Playhouse brings ‘Bollywood Kitchen’ to streaming movies

Chicken curry is bubbling on the stove. The rich scent of garlic, ginger, cilantro and Indian chili powder fills the air. Check out the basmati rice. It’s almost done. Take a sip of your Mumbai Mule feel that shot of vodka? Now return your attention to your laptop screen. Sri Rao has something important to say.

He stands by his stove in Hells Kitchen in New York City, wearing a smart suit jacket and a collared shirt without a tie. He cooks what you cook, and he explains what this dish means to his family. He is the child of Indian immigrants, and he learned his heritage largely through food and film, especially the spectacularly colorful musical films of Bollywood.

Rao is weaving snippets of those movies into a live stream from his home to yours as part of a new solo show called Bollywood Kitchen, which is being broadcast through the Geffen Playhouses virtual platform, Geffen Stayhouse, until March 6.

As a television writer and cookbook author, the performance is new to Rao. When Geffens artistic director Matt Shakman approached him to bring Bollywood Kitchen to the Stayhouse, Rao had worked to develop the show into a full-fledged dinner-theater musical (not featuring it) with its director. , Arpita Mukherjee.

Mukherjee is the artistic director of the New Yorks Hypokrit Theater Company, and she still has high hopes of producing it there. This release, she says, will feature a live band, actors, dancers, food, and plenty of Bollywood visuals. She describes the Stayhouse version as a clean workshop on a professional scale.

I think we will have accomplished something if you feel like staying at the Sris apartment for a dinner party, Mukherjee said. There will have to be that intimacy about her that grows as the night goes on, and as she does, she stops being polite and she becomes more real.

It couldn’t get more real for Rao, whose apartment is a tangle of sound and lighting equipment, cameras, and duct tape. As COVID-19 has necessitated the switch to streaming cinema, streaming cinema has found its means in the homes of performers in order to minimize the risks.

During the show, safety rules only allow three crew members inside the apartment. These workers, Rao says, do the work of nine people, from using cameras and sound monitoring to cleaning dirty dishes. Directing requires an incredible amount of choreography in front of and behind the camera.

The resulting cross between the Food Network and live theater features neat food-centric cinematography meant to help viewers keep pace with the kitchen, while allowing Rao to take a journey through his family history, including his thoughts on the disturbing alien status of immigrants in modern American culture.

Immigration provides a complex subject, Rao says, adding that he uses the show to explore how he does not fully understand his own history.

What my parents went through, and the trauma of what they went through, and how it reverberated and impacted my sister and me too, Rao says of the prejudices and stereotypes his parents encountered and that the trauma ripples through generations.

Sri Rao grew up in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. His family was one of the few colored families in the whole city. (From Sri Rao)

A discussion of such things at a dinner party, Rao says, would take place after a cocktail or two. And this is the case in Bollywood Kitchen, when you’ve poured your second Mumbai Mule and your chicken curry is simmering on the stove, Rao moves around his living room and begins to share some very personal thoughts.

The Geffen helped write the book on the continuous interactive theater, starting with his hit magic show The Present, which featured legerdemain master Helder Guimares. The haunting performance, filmed in the Guimares LA apartment, transported the tricks from his card table to your coffee table via a mysterious box of props sent to every ticket buyer.

A less peculiar and more fragrant box is sent to members of the public for use in Bollywood Kitchen. This one is stuffed with rice and spices essential to the dishes to be cooked by the spectators alongside Rao during the show.

Tickets are sold by level. The top tier, called Chefs Table, comes with one of the Raos cookbooks and lets you engage with Rao via Zoom during the show, which can be useful if you have trouble with the recipes. The next step, called Bollywood Foodie, comes without the cookbook and Zoom connection, allowing you to watch Rao but letting you follow his cooking on your own.

A warm tip courtesy of former audience member Kris Andersson: He placed his computer on an ironing board so he could look at the screen and the stove both without having food on his keyboard.

Anderssons owns his own solo show, Dixies Tupperware Party, starring him as Dixie Longate, performed at Geffen in 2014. Since the pandemic shut down live theater from March, Andersson has watched performances from Stayhouse from his home in Fort. Lauderdale, Florida

I talk to theater professionals all the time, and people are still struggling and trying to figure out how to make something work, he says. Right out of the door [the Geffen] created a show that went so well. And now everything they present is a unique experience.

Andersson isn’t a cook, he says, so he spent about four hours preparing his ingredients for the show. He emerged from his Bollywood Kitchen experience confident in his new skills and determined to cook more often.

I went out and found an Indian market near my home, he said, adding that he was ready to start browsing Raos’ cookbook. I’m gonna do this I’m gonna set up my spice rack that I’ve never had before.

This is exactly what Rao wanted for his audience, and he hopes the interest will last. In addition to realizing the Bollywood Kitchen dream as a live dinner theater experience, he plans to extend his life on screen.

I’d love to see some sort of TV adaptation, he says, extending this idea of ​​bringing immigrant food, stories, and music together on a cooking show.