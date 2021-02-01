‘Saved by the bell’ actor Dustin Diamond dies of cancer diagnosis – KCAL9 and CBS2 News, Sports and Weather





Catholic students return to campus dressed as essential workersStudents disguised as nurses, firefighters and police officers returned to class in person at Resurrection Catholic School. Chris Holmstrom reports. 24 minutes ago

Ralphs, Food 4 Minus To Close Several Long Beach Stores Due To Risk Premium ActKroger, the parent company of Ralphs and Food 4 Less, said Monday it will close two of its Long Beach stores following a law that says grocery store workers pay $ 4 an hour. Katie Johnston reports. 58 minutes ago

LAUSD serves 100 million take-out meals during pandemicThe Los Angeles Unified School District served its 100 millionth take-out meal on Monday, a significant milestone since the program launched last April, near the start of the coronavirus pandemic. 1 hour ago

Officials to set up protest zone at Dodger Stadium after disruptive weekend protestAuthorities could set up a protest zone at the COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium after the Saturday protest that temporarily closed the site. Tina Patel reports. 2 hours ago

‘Saved by the Bell’ actor Dustin Diamond dies after cancer diagnosisActor Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as the adorable geeky “Screech” on television “Saved By The Bell”, has died, according to reports. Katie Johnston reports. 2 hours ago

CDC Guidelines for Safe Enjoying the Super BowlRallies are always discouraged, but the CDC has some tips for enjoying the Super Bowl this Sunday. DeMarco Morgan reports. 3 hours ago

Brookdale Senior Living 2Brookdale Senior Living 2 4 hours ago

Danielle Gersh’s weather forecast (February 1)A maximum of 65 for the beaches and 70 for the valleys. 4 hours ago

New mask mandate for all public transport takes effect at midnightThe CDC’s new order requires masks to be worn on all public transportation in the United States, reports Suzanne Marques. 4 hours ago

Dangerous street takeover in Inglewood draws large crowdsA dangerous takeover in Inglewood drew large crowds on Sunday night. 5 hours ago

Gardena Crash Kills Driver on Highway 110The wrong way round collided with two cars in the southbound lanes. DeMarco Morgan reports. 5 hours ago

Milestone: LAUSD serves 100 million take-out meals during pandemicThe Los Angeles Unified School District will serve its 100 millionth take-out meal on Monday, a significant milestone since the program launched last April at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Kara Finnstrom reports. 8 hours ago

One dead after car drives away from PCH, lands in ocean in Ventura CountyOne person was killed when a car pulled off the Pacific Coast Highway and crashed into the ocean early Monday morning in Ventura County. 8 hours ago

Teacher of the week: Dr John PurcellLos Angeles Chargers, CBS2 / KCAL9 and LAUSD congratulate Dr. John Purcell of 32nd Street USC Performing Arts Magnet School 14 hours ago

Two teens killed in Palmdale crash linked to racing driverThe outpouring of emotion was almost as rapid as the crash after word quickly spread that two teenagers died at an intersection in Palmdale. 16 hours ago

Los Feliz restaurant chooses not to reopenFred62 still has his patio furniture stacked inside the restaurant. 16 hours ago

Rally in support of petition to recall Governor Gavin NewsomA petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom has 1.3 million of the 1.5 million signatures it would take to call a special election. 16 hours ago

Long Beach restaurant owner’s viral call to save his business is answeredA restaurateur, who made an emotional appeal on Instagram that went viral to save his business during the pandemic, is receiving help from the community. 20 hours ago

Return to Downtown Disney Restaurantrestaurants in anaheim downtown disney 1 day ago

Protesters closed Dodger Stadium and saved hundreds of carsThe county’s large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium was unexpectedly closed on Saturday after protesters reportedly showed up at the entrance. Public security officials were working to reopen the site in the afternoon as hundreds of cars lined up. 2 days ago

Former professional baseball player Scott Erickson charged in connection with hit-and-run that killed two younger brothersA former major league baseball pitcher has been charged with a fatal hit and run that killed two young brothers in Westlake Village, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has said. 2 days ago

Best snow in years: Wrightwood receives lots of fresh powder during winter stormHundreds of skiers and snowboarders were thrilled this weekend as tons of snow filled the Wrightwood Mountains after a winter storm in Southern California. 2 days ago

